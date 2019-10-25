Zoo Boo at Detroit Zoo: Kids get treats instead of tricks or scares at this annual family-friendly Halloween event. Besides trick-or-treating, there will be a corn maze, pumpkins and entertainment. 3-6:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10 and up, $8 parking. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. detroitzoo.org.

Kids get treats instead of tricks or scares at "Zoo Boo," an annual family-friendly Halloween event at the Detroit Zoo. (Photo: Sina Schuldt, AP)

Motown A-Go-Go at Bert's Warehouse Theater: The celebration of this iconic Detroit label's 60th anniversary continues with events this week in Eastern Market. Saturday night hear Jr Walker's All Star Band, the Vandellas, the Velvelettes, the Elgins, the Contours, the Miracles and former Supremes Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene. Sunday's entertainment features a salute to Detrot's Golden World studios Willie Kendrick, Al Kent, Pat Lewis, JJ Barnes, Carl Carlton and the Reflections. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (live music at 9 p.m.). $45 Sat., $35 Sun. 2739 Russell, Detroit. freshtix.com/events/motown-a-go-go.

Spook 'n' Skate at Lexus Velodrome: Glide around the Velodrome on your rollerskates while showing this year's Halloween costume. Open to teens ages 16 and older and adults, this party includes DJs, a cash bar and a costume contest with cash prizes. 4-9 p.m. Sun. $10, $100 for a party booth. Teens must get a waiver signed by parent or guardian to attend. 601 Mack, Detroit. Ticket at Eventbrite.com.

Melody Baetens

