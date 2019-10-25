The rally will be held at Cass Tech, Whtie's alma mater, and will also see an appearance by Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Jack White is feeling the Bern.

The Detroit rocker will perform at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders Sunday in Detroit, the Sanders campaign team said Friday.

White is joining a previously announced Sanders rally with U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, who hasn't endorsed any Democratic presidential candidate. But two of Tlaib's fellow progressive "Squad" members — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — have backed Sanders, a fellow democratic socialist.

The rally will be held at Cass Technical High School, White's alma mater. White is set to perform at the event prior to appearances by Sanders and Tlaib.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the rally begins at 5. The event is free and open to the public, and while tickets are not required, RSVPs are encouraged.

Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ironically, on Monday the Jack White Theater inside Detroit's Masonic Temple will play host to a debate among three Republican presidential hopefuls — former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former Illinois U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford — as part of the Forbes Under 30 summit. The debate will be held at 10 a.m.; President Donald Trump is not scheduled to participate.

Jack White has been outspoken about his disapproval of Trump. In the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election, White's Third Man Records sold T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase "Icky Trump," a play off the White Stripes' 2007 song and album "Icky Thump."

On Wednesday, White is set to appear at a fundraiser at the Shinola Hotel for Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s. White will appear alongside Gibson and rocker Alice Cooper; tickets, $350, are on sale now.

