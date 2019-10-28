Controversial comedians Louis C.K. and Al Franken are both coming on separate dates to the Royal Oak Music Theatre this fall.

On Sunday, comedian and writer Louis C.K. announced a 16-date tour in an email to fans, including Dec. 18 and 19 shows at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.

Louis C.K. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In 2017 C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, and shortly after he confirmed the stories were true. This resulted in a cascade of C.K. losing projects, including his 2017 film "I Love You, Daddy," which was pulled from distribution.

Louis C.K. made a return to the stand-up stage in August of 2018, which was met by mixed reactions from his peers. Sarah Silverman, Chris Rock and others have publicly supported him.

Tickets for his Dec. 18 show, during which audience members will have to lock cellphones in a Yondr case, are $39-$50. The show is not listed on the venue's website, but ticket links are found at louisck.com.

In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, then Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Franken, who resigned his U.S. Senate seat in 2017 amid sexual misconduct charges, will re-emerge into the public sphere on Saturday when he starts a new weekly radio show on the SiriusXM satellite service. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP, File)

Franken, an ex-Minnesota politician and former writer and cast member of "Saturday Night Live," resigned from Congress in December of 2017 following sexual harassment allegations. The past year has seen him circle back to the public sphere, booking speaking gigs and launching a new radio show on SiriusXM in September.

Time has seemed to be kinder to Franken than other men in the entertainment and political worlds who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

A mid-summer New Yorker report from investigative journalist Jane Mayer shined a light on holes in the accusations. In the story, Franken said he "absolutely" regretted stepping down from Congress over the issue.

Tickets for Franken's Nov. 16 date at Royal Oak Music Theatre are $59.50-$125 and are on sale now at royaloakmusictheatre.com.

