Michigan Lottery's Aggie Usedly has died at age 79
Aggie Usedly, a beloved presence on local television for years, has died.
She was known for hosting the Michigan Lottery show weekdays on WDIV-TV for 35 years. She announced the winning numbers until 2012 when the lottery went robotic and no longer required that human touch.
Usedly also co-hosted the local game show "Megabucks Giveaway" on WDIV with the station's Chuck Gaidica in the 1990s.
"Anybody that knew Aggie loved her," said WDIV's Steve Garagiola on air Monday evening. "She wasn't a movie star, a TV star, she wasn't on the news but everybody knew the 'lottery lady.'"
Usedly was 79.
