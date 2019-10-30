More lunch, breakfast options around town, plus upcoming dining events
Dining and food news
Leila now open in Capitol Park: The owners of modern, upscale Phoenicia Restaurant in Birmingham opened their new Detroit restaurant, Leila, this week. Billed as a “cosmopolitan Lebanese” restaurant, Leila is now accepting dinner reservations through the Resy app into late November. Leila is at 1245 Griswold in Detroit.
New lunch menu for Firebird Tavern: The team at this Greektown spot knows you don’t have much time for lunch, so their new menu will get you in and out at a good price. Get half a sandwich or salad, cup of soup and fountain drink for $11.99. This includes house specialties like pesto chicken panini, smoked chicken salad sandwich and the BLT panzanella. 419 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 782-4189.
Lunch service returns to the Whitney: With the return of cooler weather comes the return of lunch service at Midtown’s favorite mansion restaurant. The Whitney has a loaded savory burger, seafood saute, brick chicken and more on their lunch menu, served 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. through February. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.
GreenSpace & Go expands breakfast: Get your hands an a 100 percent vegan breakfast six days a week with GreenSpace & Go’s expanded menu. Besides grab and go cooler items like fresh juice, desserts, kombucha and lunch items, the restaurant has a full breakfast menu of vegan, Kosher, organic and gluten-free items for dine in or carry out. Get your day going with gluten-free waffles, biscuits and gravy with fresh mushrooms, cinnamon rolls, avocado toast and more 6 a.m.-10 a.m. Mon.-Fri. and all day Saturday. 32867 Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 850-8500 or greenspaceandgo.com.
Dining calendar
Halloween candy and wine tasting event at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Learn which candy pairs well with vino at this fun wine dinner that also includes passed appetizers. 5-7 pm.. Thurs. $45. 17400 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-9463. 323 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 723-0134.
Haven Fundraiser at Zao Jun: A portion of food sales will be donated to Haven, which helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through Saturday. 6608 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. (248) 949-9999.
Wine Down Wednesday at Bistro 82: Select bottles of wine are half-off every Wednesday, including Domaine Chevreau Sauvignon Blanc ’17 from Sancerre, France and Stags Leap Chardonnay 17 from Napa Valley. The upscale restaurant also has a happy hour 4-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. with snacks and small plates under $10. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 542-0082 or bistro82.com.
Uncork for a Cure at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit: Enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by the city’s top chefs while sipping wine and mingling among luxury cars, all for a good cause, breast cancer research and patient support. Luicano Del Signore, Brad Greenhill, Kate Williams, Sarah Welch, Takashi Yagihashi and James Rigato are among some of the many chefs participating. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $375. 7070 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. uncorkforacure.org.
Tribute to Port o’ Three at Lost River: The Harvard Supper Club will serve their take on dishes from Port o’ Three, a long-defunct Metro Detroit tiki restaurant. The pop-up dinner club has a thing for retro food; they hosted a tribute to the Chin Tiki at Lost River earlier this month. 4 p.m. Nov. 13, dinner at 7 p.m. A la carte pricing. 15421 Mack, Detroit. (313) 720-0673.
West and Central African Cultural Dinner at Frame: Chef Kiki Louya, one-half of acclaimed Detroit restaurant Folk, will present a five-course meal inspired by the cuisine and culture of west and central Africa. She’ll start with a wild chicory salad and pigeon pea fritter, followed by spice chicken wings, stewed beef, whole fish and goat’s milk ice cream. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $60 per person, plus tax and service fee. Additional beverage pairings are available. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.
Holy Mole IV at Kiosko Banquet Hall: A showcase of Mexico’s national dish and the women who make it. Learn about Mexico’s mole-making regions and taste a variety. 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. 7271 Dix, Detroit. (313) 268-2325.
Walking Brewery History Tour in Eastern Market: Join Motor City Brew Tours in a walk through Eastern Market to learn about Detroit brewing history. Tickets include the guided tour, historical commentary and a pint of beer at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $30. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.
Melody Baetens
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.