Story Highlights

Dining and food news

Leila now open in Capitol Park: The owners of modern, upscale Phoenicia Restaurant in Birmingham opened their new Detroit restaurant, Leila, this week. Billed as a “cosmopolitan Lebanese” restaurant, Leila is now accepting dinner reservations through the Resy app into late November. Leila is at 1245 Griswold in Detroit.

New lunch menu for Firebird Tavern: The team at this Greektown spot knows you don’t have much time for lunch, so their new menu will get you in and out at a good price. Get half a sandwich or salad, cup of soup and fountain drink for $11.99. This includes house specialties like pesto chicken panini, smoked chicken salad sandwich and the BLT panzanella. 419 Monroe, Detroit. (313) 782-4189.

Lunch service returns to the Whitney: With the return of cooler weather comes the return of lunch service at Midtown’s favorite mansion restaurant. The Whitney has a loaded savory burger, seafood saute, brick chicken and more on their lunch menu, served 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. through February. 4421 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 832-5700.

GreenSpace & Go expands breakfast: Get your hands an a 100 percent vegan breakfast six days a week with GreenSpace & Go’s expanded menu. Besides grab and go cooler items like fresh juice, desserts, kombucha and lunch items, the restaurant has a full breakfast menu of vegan, Kosher, organic and gluten-free items for dine in or carry out. Get your day going with gluten-free waffles, biscuits and gravy with fresh mushrooms, cinnamon rolls, avocado toast and more 6 a.m.-10 a.m. Mon.-Fri. and all day Saturday. 32867 Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 850-8500 or greenspaceandgo.com.

Dining calendar

Halloween candy and wine tasting event at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: Learn which candy pairs well with vino at this fun wine dinner that also includes passed appetizers. 5-7 pm.. Thurs. $45. 17400 Haggerty, Livonia. (734) 542-9463. 323 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 723-0134.

Haven Fundraiser at Zao Jun: A portion of food sales will be donated to Haven, which helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through Saturday. 6608 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. (248) 949-9999.

Wine Down Wednesday at Bistro 82: Select bottles of wine are half-off every Wednesday, including Domaine Chevreau Sauvignon Blanc ’17 from Sancerre, France and Stags Leap Chardonnay 17 from Napa Valley. The upscale restaurant also has a happy hour 4-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. with snacks and small plates under $10. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 542-0082 or bistro82.com.

Uncork for a Cure at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit: Enjoy a strolling dinner prepared by the city’s top chefs while sipping wine and mingling among luxury cars, all for a good cause, breast cancer research and patient support. Luicano Del Signore, Brad Greenhill, Kate Williams, Sarah Welch, Takashi Yagihashi and James Rigato are among some of the many chefs participating. 7 p.m. Nov. 9. $375. 7070 Orchard Lake, West Bloomfield. uncorkforacure.org.

Tribute to Port o’ Three at Lost River: The Harvard Supper Club will serve their take on dishes from Port o’ Three, a long-defunct Metro Detroit tiki restaurant. The pop-up dinner club has a thing for retro food; they hosted a tribute to the Chin Tiki at Lost River earlier this month. 4 p.m. Nov. 13, dinner at 7 p.m. A la carte pricing. 15421 Mack, Detroit. (313) 720-0673.

West and Central African Cultural Dinner at Frame: Chef Kiki Louya, one-half of acclaimed Detroit restaurant Folk, will present a five-course meal inspired by the cuisine and culture of west and central Africa. She’ll start with a wild chicory salad and pigeon pea fritter, followed by spice chicken wings, stewed beef, whole fish and goat’s milk ice cream. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. $60 per person, plus tax and service fee. Additional beverage pairings are available. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Holy Mole IV at Kiosko Banquet Hall: A showcase of Mexico’s national dish and the women who make it. Learn about Mexico’s mole-making regions and taste a variety. 2-5 p.m. Nov. 17. 7271 Dix, Detroit. (313) 268-2325.

Walking Brewery History Tour in Eastern Market: Join Motor City Brew Tours in a walk through Eastern Market to learn about Detroit brewing history. Tickets include the guided tour, historical commentary and a pint of beer at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $30. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Melody Baetens

