Youmacon 2019

at TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center) and Renaissance Center

This four-day convention will feature a Japanese Arcade Gaming Room, Anime video streaming, an exhibit hall, cosplay, specialty panels and special guests. Festivities will be held 24-hours a day, begining at 5 p.m. Thurs. and running through 6 p.m. Sun. Geared toward all ages, this event is also a mix of interactive games and events, celebrity guest panels, live musical performances, exhibitors, artists, and more. Tickets, available at the door are $70 (four days), Friday only $40, Saturday only $50, or Sunday only $30. TCF, One Washington Blvd., downtown Detroit. tcfcenterdetroit.com. Renaissance Center, 100 Renaissance Center, downtown Detroit. gmrencen.com. Event info: youmacon.com.

Carrie Underwood

at Little Caesars Arena

Buy Photo Chelsea O'Connell, left, of Livonia portrayed "Punk Sailor" from Sailor Moon and Claire Winn of Ann Arbor portrayed "Samus Aran" from The Metroit Series at Youmacon 2017 at Cobo Center. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

The seven-time Grammy winner will perform her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” 7 p.m. Thurs. There is an eight-ticket limit on this event. Some pre-sale tickets have a four-ticket limit. Tickets start at $49.50. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com, or ticketmaster.com.

“Baby Shark Live”

at Fox Theatre

See the brand-new, fully immersive concert from Pinkfong and Round Room Live. This is one of the first shows of its first-ever North American tour. Based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. This performance is for fans of all ages. 2 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $50. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (844) 321-4045, olympiaentertainment.com, or babysharklive.com.

Carrie Underwood has hosted the CMAs with Brad Paisley in recent years. (Photo: Jason Moore / TNS)

BIG SHOWS

SUNDAY

Jim Gaffigan, Secrets and Pies Tour, 8 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $77.05 (Canadian). Must be at least 19 years of age to attend. Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside East, Windsor, Ontario, Canada. (800) 991-7777.

MONDAY

Sleater-Kinney, doors open at 7 p.m. Mon. $37.50. Majestic Theatre, 4140 Woodward, Detroit. majesticdetroit.com.

TUESDAY

Celine Dion, 7:30 p.m. Tues. Tickets start at $135. Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Big Freedia with Low Cut Connie, doors open at 7 p.m. Tues. $25, $45. Saint Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

Jim Breuer, 8 p.m. Wed. Tickets start at $25. MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY

Peter Hook & the Lights, doors open at 7 p.m. Thurs. $30, $55. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

FRIDAY

Ryan Bingham, 8 p.m. Fri. $33. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

Bee Gees Gold with John Acosta, 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $25. Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. Ticketmaster.com.

John Gorka, singer, songwriter of modern folk music. 8 p.m. Fri. $20. Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818, or theark.org.

SATURDAY

LowDown Brass Band, a hip-hop jazz group from Chicago, 7, 9:30 p.m. Sat. $25-$45. Blue Llama, 314 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 372-3200 or bluellamaclub.com.

“I Too, Sing America,” music and poetry, inspired by America’s Black and Jewish cultures, will be performed by students and faculty from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theater and Dance, showcasing the 1920s and ’30s. The program includes folk music and songs from George and Ira Gershwin, and features George Shirley, professor emeritus at the University of Michigan. An afterglow will follow the concert. 8 p.m. Sat. $28 general, $25 seniors and students. Order by phone at (248) 477-1410. Tickets will be waiting for you at the concert. Birmingham Temple, 28611 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. vivaceseries.org.

Jay Ungar & Molly Mason, 8 p.m. Sat. $20. Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818.

SUNDAY

Savoy Brown, 8 p.m. Sun. $30. Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Kelly Willis & Bruce Robinson, new duo music, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20. Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818, or kellywillis.com.

MONDAY

Bea Miller with Kah-Lo, Sunsets in Outerspace Tour. Doors open at 6 p.m. Mon. $18-$30. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

Julia Michaels, Inner Monologue Tour, 7 p.m. Mon. All ages. $25. Accessible seating available. Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Westbound Situation, 8 p.m. Mon. $15. Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818, or theark.org.

TUESDAY

David Wax Museum with special guest Heather Maloney, 8 p.m. Tues. $20. Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818, or theark.org.

Wilco with special guest Deep Sea Diver, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tues. $35-$55. Hill Auditorium, 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538.

WEDNESDAY

Ghostemane with 3Teeth, Horus the Astroneer and Parv0, Doors open 6 p.m. Wed. Tickets start at $27.50. Saint. Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

X Ambassadors, The Orion Tour, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wed., Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Jesse Palter, performing a special acoustic set of her new album, “Paper Trail” 8-11 p.m. Wed. $20. Willis Show Bar, 4156 Third, Detroit. (313) 788-7469 or willisshowbar.com.

Ida Mae with special guest Logan Ledger, 8 p.m. Wed. 420. Ark 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818, or the ark.org.

THEATER

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“Tiny Beautiful Things,” comes to the Ringwald. 8 p.m. Fri.-Mon. $10-$20. 22742 Woodward, downtown Ferndale. TheRingwald.com.

“Crazy for You,” performed by the Village Players. 8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $21 (plus a $1 processing fee for each ticket.) Continues Nov. 8-10 and 15-17. 34660 Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 644-2075 or birminghamvillageplayers.com.

TUESDAY

“Evil Dead: The Musical,” various dates and times through Sat. Tickets start at $37. City Theatre, 2301 Woodward, Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring J. Chris Newberg. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat. $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Hari Kondabolu. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $20. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Quinn Patterson. 7:15, 9:45 p.m. Fri. $18. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

MUSEUMS

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2019.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

ETC.

THURSDAY

Halloween Ghosts & Goodies, discover treats and tricks, cider and doughnuts, little monsters and big fun for the entire family. Highlights include an enchanted forest, a family-friendly show at the Colwell Opera House, a straw maze, and 20 treat stops throughout the village. $12 (village only), free for those 12 months and younger. The ticket book opens 15 minutes before the Village. Open weekdays. Hours vary, depending on day of week. Thurs. Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, 6140 N. Bray, Flint. (800) 648-7275.

Halloween at the Brakeman, highlights include a costume contest. Winners will be announced at 11 p.m. First place winner receives, $1,000, and second place, $500. Live music. Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Thurs. $90 open bar, $60 open beer. 22 John R., Detroit. Tickets available at thebrakemandetroit.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Haunted Weekends, a spooky fun time awaits. Highlights include a three-story haunted barn (suitable for ages 10 and older), zombie paintball, and “Spookyland 3-D Maze.” 7-11 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 6:30-10 p.m. Sun. Blake’s Big Apple, 71485 North, Armada. (586) 784-9710. For attraction pricing and to purchase tickets, visit blakefarms.com.

Zoo Boo, a variety of family-friendly crowd favorites return, including aerialists, mimes, superhero re-enactments, a joking juggler and height-defying stilt walkers. Take a walk through a corn maze, see pumpkin smashers and make friends with haunted creatures while enjoying pumpkin displays. Presented by Beaumont Children’s Hospital. 3-7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Advance tickets start at $10 for ages 2 and older. Free for children 2 and younger. Pre-sale time slots are 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m. Tickets for 5:30 p.m. will only be available as walk-up tickets, which closes for entry at 6:30 p.m. Parking is $8. The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717.

SATURDAY

Coats for Kids for the Salvation Army, Detroit hip-hop and R&B radio station 97.9 WJLB will raise money and collect coats and gloves during its 36th annual Coats for Kids fundraiser, a benefit for the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. Anyone who donates a coat or cash will receive a play card for one hour of free activity that includes go-karts, laser tag, mini golf, arcade games and more. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Allegiant Nonstop Entertainment Complex, 28300 Dequindre, Warren. Families in need of winter coats and accessories for their children can call (248) 443-5500.)

DIA de Los Muertos Charity Skull Art Auction, a celebration with music, community altars, a special food and drink menu, and a charity skull auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Michigan Youth Arts. In honor of lost loved ones, guests are welcome to bring pictures, candles, flowers, or any memorandum to place on the community altar. Imperial Chef Kelsey Collins will prepare a traditional Mexican menu. 10 a.m. Sat.-1 a.m. Sun. Imperial, 22828 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 850-8060.

Annual Holiday Artisan Market, featuring over 30 local artisans, producers and crafters selling their latest works. Holiday food items will also be for sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. $1 admission fee will benefit Open Door Ministries of Canton in its efforts to feed persons in need. Summit on the Park, 46000 Summit Parkway, Canton Township. (734) 394-5460 or cantonfun.org/496.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Winter Tile Extravaganza, highlights include factory tours, tile-making demonstrations, boneyard tile (50-80% off), discontinued and prototype tile, make-a-tile workshop (Sun. only - $5 first tile, $10 each additional tile), raffle drawings, tile signing with Nawal Motawi, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. Motawi Tileworks, 170 Enterprise, Ann Arbor. (734) 213-0017 or motawi.com.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

