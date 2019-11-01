1. Youmacon 2019 at TCF Center and Renaissance Center: The fun and fantasy is nonstop at this annual celebration of pop culture. Programming is nonstop through 6 p.m. Sunday. Besides a gaming room, anime video streaming, exhibits and tons of cosplay and people-watching, Youmacon has booked special guests like DJs, performers, voiceover artists and other celebrities from the video game and comic book worlds. Through Sunday. $30-$50. TCF Center, 1 Washington, Detroit. Renaissance Center, 100 Renaissance Center, Detroit. youmacon.com.

Buy Photo The famous Pokémon made a grand entrance at the TCF Center at Youmacon 2019 in Detroit on Friday, November 1, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

2. Día de Muertos at Detroit Institute of Arts: Celebrate Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday honoring friends and family who have died, at the DIA this weekend. Through Nov. 10 the museum will have an exhibit of colorful ofrenda alters. Decorate your own sugar skull to take home at the drop-in workshops noon-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. The DIA has free admission for tri-county residents. 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

3. All Things Detroit at Eastern Market: If you're one of those folks who swears each holiday that they're going to try to buy as many local gifts as possible, here's an event for you. All Things Detroit is a gathering of local vendors and small businesses this weekend in Detroit that is expected to draw 12,000 shoppers. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $5-$15 admission for ages 7 and older. Sheds 3, 4 and 5, Eastern Market, Detroit. iloveallthingsdetroit.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/11/01/big-3-top-events-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/4102448002/