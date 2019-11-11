Author Mark Stryker will speak about his new "Jazz from Detroit" Sunday at the Detroit Public Library Main Branch. (Photo: University of Michigan Press)

Mark Stryker, author of “Jazz from Detroit” (University of Michigan Press, 2019), will discuss the Motor City’s immense influence on the development of jazz Sunday at the main branch of the Detroit Public Library. The talk starts at 3 p.m. and is free.

Jazz legend Pat Metheny has called Stryker’s book “an important and highly entertaining document that will stand as a definitive testament to the musical culture of Detroit.” The library is located at 5201 Woodward in Detroit.

