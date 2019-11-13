Dining calendar

Reopening at Liberty Bar: This longstanding Pontiac hangout has new ownership and a new focus on poutine. Originally opened in 1930, the space has seen a variety of food over the years. New owner Brett Nicholson reopens with classic Canadian poutine, breakfast poutine, lobster poutine and more, like chicken wings and doughnut holes. Reopening Friday. 85 N. Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 758-0771.

West and Central African Cultural Dinner at Frame: Chef Kiki Louya, one-half of acclaimed Detroit restaurant Folk, will present a five-course meal inspired by the cuisine and culture of west and central Africa. She’ll start with a wild chicory salad and pigeon pea fritter, followed by spice chicken wings, stewed beef, whole fish and goat’s milk ice cream. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fri. $60 per person, plus tax and service fee. Additional beverage pairings are available. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

National Bundt Day at Nothing Bundt Cakes: Every guest who visits one of the Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will get a free mini cake, while supplies last. The first 22 people in line will get free mini cakes for a year. 11:15 a.m. Fri. Visit nothingbundtcakes.com/BundtBash for details and locations.

Kitchen Ramarj at Revolver: Chef Ameneh Marhaba presents five-courses of Liberian cuisine, including lentil soup, fried and stuffed pastry called sambousek, spicy roasted peanut butter beef and more. 4 and 7 p.m. Sun. $40 plus gratuity. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. Buy seatings in advance at revolverhamtramck.com.

Holy Mole IV at Kiosko Banquet Hall: A showcase of Mexico’s national dish and the women who make it. Learn about Mexico’s mole-making regions and taste a variety. 1-6 p.m. Sun. Free. 7271 Dix, Detroit. (313) 268-2325.

Wine Down Wednesday at Bistro 82: Select bottles of wine are half-off every Wednesday, including Domaine Chevreau Sauvignon Blanc ’17 from Sancerre, France and Stags Leap Chardonnay 17 from Napa Valley. The upscale restaurant also has a happy hour 4-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. with snacks and small plates under $10. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 542-0082 or bistro82.com.

Gabriel Hall brunch pop-up at La Feria Detroit: Popular, local pop-up Gabriel Hall (coming soon to West Village as a brick-and-mortar restaurant) brings the flavors of New Orleans to this Spanish restaurant in Midtown. Besides a la carte food such as beef sausage po’boy, beignets and shrimp and grits, the brunch will feature DJs Djallo and Harley Daniels spinning their favorite vinyl. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24. 4130 Cass, Detroit. facebook.com/gabrielhalldetroit.

Walking Brewery History Tour in Eastern Market: Join Motor City Brew Tours in a walk through Eastern Market to learn about Detroit brewing history. Tickets include the guided tour, historical commentary and a pint of beer at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $30. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Inverno in Cortina D’Ampezzo Wine Dinner and Cafe Cortina: Enjoy cuisine and wine from this region of Italy. This family-owned restaurant celebrates its 44th anniversary this season. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $145 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Hoodrat Kitchen at Funny Side Up Brunch at Ghost Light: Chef and comedian TBarb will prepare a vegan and vegetarian brunch to accompany the stand-up comedy. Get mimosas and other drinks from the bar. Noon Dec. 1. $12 a plate, a la carte options available. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. facebook.com/ghostlighthamtramck.

Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster from “America’s Test Kitchen” at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Demonstration Kitchen: Get in-person cooking demos from “America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster when they come to Metro Detroit to share their favorite recipes, offer a tasting and discussion. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $50, $150 for meet-and-greet and photo opp with Davison and Lancaster. The latter also includes a signed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen,” which celebrates 20 years of the public television show. 6777 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Buy tickets at dptv.org/programs/dptv-experience.

Melody Baetens

