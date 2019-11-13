OUR PICKS

Jurassic World Live Tour

at Little Caesars Arena

More than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs will take center stage. Each dinosaur is custom-built with the latest technology, scientific precision and Hollywood studio quality. With scale, speed and ferocity, the animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs deliver colossal, edge-of-your-seat, live entertainment. It also features “Jurassic World’s” score, pulse-pounding stunts and the original, authentic storyline. Thurs.-Sun. Tickets start at $15. Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

Gucci Mane with Young Dolph, Light Skin Keisha and Trina

at the Fox Theatre

The rapper, who helped launch another version of hip-hop known as trap music, will perform live on stage with friends. 8 p.m. Sat. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets start at $76. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com or ticketmaster.com.

Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical”

at the Fox Theatre

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage, featuring the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “Welcome Christmas.” See what happens when the Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heartwarming holiday musical. Wed.-Nov. 23. Tickets start at $40. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com or ticketmaster.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

King Diamond with Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats and Idle Hands. 6 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $29. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Clario, 7 p.m. Thurs. Tickets start at $73. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. standrewsdetroit.com.

FRIDAY

“The Price is Right Live,” 7:30 p.m. Fri. $30-$65. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

SATURDAY

“Sweeney Todd,” 7:30 p.m. Sat., Wed. Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway, Detroit. michiganopera.org.

Stephen Powell, left with razor, plays the demon barber of Fleet Street in "Sweeney Todd" at MOT. (Photo: Michigan Opera Theatre)

TUESDAY

“Hello Dolly!,” 8 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. Sun; 2 p.m. Sat. Sun. (through Dec. 1). Tickets start at $39. Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, 7:30 p.m. Wed. Tickets start at $98. Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. (734) 668-8397.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY

Citizen Smile, Patrick Davy and the Ghosts, and the Ashleys, with special guest dee jays, Handgrenades. 8 p.m. Fri. $5. Lager House, 1254 Michigan, Detroit. pjslagerhouse.com.

SATURDAY

Pigface with DJ Pleasure Kitten, 7 p.m. Sat. $25. All ages welcome. Crofoot Ballroom, 1 South Saginaw, Pontiac. (248) 858-9333 or the crofoot.com.

Shoreline Mafia, doors open 6 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $25. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

SUNDAY

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $29.50. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

WEDNESDAY

Schoolboy Q, Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wed. Tickets start at $25. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

THEATER

THURSDAY

August Wilson’s “Jitney,” set in the early 1970s, this play follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business, and the boss’ son returns from prison, tempers flare, secrets are revealed and the fragile threads between them may come undone. 1, 8 p.m. Thurs., 8 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $39. Music Hall Theatre, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500 or musichall.org. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

“Follies in Concert,” book by James Goldman, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. $30. Theatre Nova, 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450 or theatrenova.org.

World Premiere of “Channel Cat,” a dark Southern Gothic comedy by Joseph Zettelmaier. 8:30 p.m Thurs., Fri.; 3, 8:30 p.m. Sat., and 2, 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 29). $20 ($17 advance by phone). Detroit Repertory Theater, 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347 or detroit reptheatre.com.

“A Christmas Carol,” this favorite holiday classic will captivate audiences of all ages for the 38th year. The performance is an adaption and original staging by Charles Nolte, and tells the tale of an inconsiderate miser and the ghosts who haunt him. Various days/times through Dec. 22. Tickets start at $24. Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. mbtheatre.com.

FRIDAY

“Crazy for You,” performed by the Village Players. 8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $21 (plus a $1 processing fee for each ticket.) 34660 Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 644-2075 or birminghamvillageplayers.com.

“Reckless,” presented by the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program that’s part of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University. Written by Craig Lucas, the play centers around the not-so-jolly side of the holiday season. Fri.-Dec. 8. $15-$27. Inside the 110 seat Underground at the Hilberry Theatre, 4743 Cass, west of Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 577-2972 or theatreanddanceatwayne.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Brian Scolaro. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $9-$14. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Jef Brannan. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $12, $14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

FRIDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Dave Attell and Louis Katz. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Fri. Show begins at 7:15 p.m. $35. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

MUSEUMS

TUESDAY

“From Native Son to Native Song: A Conversation,” presented in partnership with the University of Michigan’s Musical Society, this event features Tony Award-winning playwright and singer Stew, who will offer an evening of musical homage to the late, great James Baldwin, a writer whose art and activism is credited with changing American consciousness. 7-8:30 p.m. Tues. Free. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 East Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mondays. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2019.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

THURSDAY

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties). The exhibit runs through March 1, 2020. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

GALLERIES

THURSDAY

Richard Prince: Portraits, an American artist of international recognition who’s known for his use of appropriated imagery. Museum hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs, Fri. Closed Mon., Tues. Exhibit runs through Jan. 5. Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward, Detroit. mocadetroit.org.

FRIDAY

Nikita Gale: Hot World, and Phillip Birch: “Subspace Envoy,” two new solo exhibitions presented by the contemporary art gallery Reyes Finn. A reception is set for 6-8 p.m. Fri. Exhibit runs through Dec. 21. Reyes Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342 or reyesfinn.com.

ETC.

FRIDAY

Gigs for Digs, Humble Design and SAY Detroit will celebrate their collaborative effort in the fight against homelessness at this fifth annual event. The event will also serve as a special Detroit launch of Mitch Albom’s latest book, “Finding Chika: a Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family.” 7 p.m. Friday. $75 general, $250 VIP. Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway, Detroit. michiganopera.org or ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Novi Pet Expo, a new contest, special feature stage, wiener dog races and national traveling acts will be among the new attractions. Detroit Lions mascot Roary will be on hand Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to greet guests and sign autographs. 2-9 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $10 ages 12 and older, $5 children 6-11, and free for those 5 and younger. Friday is Senior Day. Ages 55 and older can receive discounted admission of $5. “Bounce House Mania” requires additional wristband purchase of $5 per child (ages 2-11) for unlimited jump time. Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River, Novi. novipetexpo.com or suburbancollectionshowplace.com.

SATURDAY

Sam’s Club Wonderland Playdate, Sam’s Club is serving up a holiday spread with must-have toys and a sleigh filled with food samples. Kids will take over the club for the first-ever Wonderland Playdate where they’ll be able to test out and play with popular toys, including Sam’s Club exclusives. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Free for members. All Sam’s Club locations.

Wild Lights, this annual light display will be presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions with over 5 million LED lights illuminating everything from trees to numerous sculptures throughout the front portion of the zoo. Sat., Sun. (also, Nov. 22-24, 29, 30 and Dec. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 19-23 and 26-31). $11-$18. Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile at Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

