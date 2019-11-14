Share This Story!
DSO to give musical instrument to any Detroit child who wants to learn to play
On Thursday, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra announced a plan to put a musical instrument in the hands of any Detroit child who wants to learn to play.
In an audacious move, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra announced a plan Thursday to place a musical instrument in the hands of any Detroit schoolchild who wants to learn to play.
Detroit Harmony, as the bid will be called, will be open to any K-12 student in public, private or charter schools in the city.
Details are still sketchy, but the program will build on the experience of the DSO's Wu Family Academy for Learning and Engagement, which offers extensive educational programs.
The DSO has just completed the first phase of funding the program, and is currently looking for a project director to lead the next 18 months of planning before Detroit Harmony officially launches.
Major support for the initiative was provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation.
