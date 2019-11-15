1. August Wilson's "Jitney" at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts: A rich drama about unlicensed cabs in the 1970s, "Jitney" is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. It stars. It kicked off earlier this week and remaining performances are 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. $39 and up. 350 Madison, Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

2. Jurassic World Live at Little Caesars Arena: This touring stage show tells the story of an all-new dinosaur whose life is in peril. Join forces with a team of scientists to find her, and encounter several other prehistoric species on the way. 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $15 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313presents.com.

Jurassic World Live will be performed this weekend at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Jurassic World Live)

3. Shoreline Mafia at Fillmore Detroit: This up and coming West Coast hip-hop group recently released a new EP "Party Pack, Vol. 2" on Atlantic Records. The group includes rappers Ohgeesy, Rob Vicious, Fenix Flexin and Master Kato. 1TakeJay and AzChike open the show. 6 p.m. Sat. $25 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. livenation.com.

Melody Baetens

