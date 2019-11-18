Tickets for the Feb. 22 show go on sale Friday

Martin Lawrence is returning to the home of WZUP on his 2020 tour.

Lawrence will host the "LIT AF" comedy tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Feb. 22, promoters announced Monday.

Comedian Martin Lawrence will host the "LIT AF" comedy tour stop at Little Caesars Arena in February. (Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Tickets for the show start at $45 and go on sale at noon Friday via Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales for CITI card holders begin at noon on Wednesday.

The LCA stop will include comedians DeRay Davis, Lil Rel Howery and Donnell Rawlings.

On his '90s sitcom, "Martin," Lawrence starred as a DJ at Detroit's fictional WZUP-FM.

