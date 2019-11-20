Dining calendar

Grand Opening at the Maple Cafe: Get a peek at the new look and menu for this cozy space inside the Maple Theater. The Maple Cafe has a new Mediterranean food menu from the Pita Post food truck, plus a full bar and coffee service. Dine-in or take it to-go. A grand opening party will benefit Variety, the Children’s Charity. 6 p.m. Thurs. $15-$40. 4135 W. Maple, Bloomfield Hills. Buy food and movies packages at themapletheater.com.

Stock Your Cellar at Cellar 313: Mix, mingle and purchase wines that pair well with the holiday and are on sale. Admission includes wine tastings, light bites and access to the sale. 5-8 p.m. Sat. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. info@cellar313.com to reserve. 15112 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Park. (313) 458-8544.

Gabriel Hall brunch pop-up at La Feria Detroit: Popular, local pop-up Gabriel Hall (coming soon to West Village as a brick-and-mortar restaurant) brings the flavors of New Orleans to this Spanish restaurant in Midtown. Besides a la carte food such as beef sausage po’boy, beignets and shrimp and grits, the brunch will feature DJs Djallo and Harley Daniels spinning their favorite vinyl. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 4130 Cass, Detroit. facebook.com/gabrielhalldetroit.

Walking Brewery History Tour in Eastern Market: Join Motor City Brew Tours in a walk through Eastern Market to learn about Detroit brewing history. Tickets include the guided tour, historical commentary and a pint of beer at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29. $30. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Hoodrat Kitchen at Funny Side Up Brunch at Ghost Light: Chef and comedian TBarb will prepare a vegan and vegetarian brunch to accompany the stand-up comedy. Get mimosas and other drinks from the bar. Noon Dec. 1. $12 a plate, a la carte options available. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. facebook.com/ghostlighthamtramck.

Cyber Monday at Jet’s Pizza: Get 41% off regular priced pizza by using the code CYBER when ordering online. Deal is good for pick-up or delivery orders. Visit jetspizza.com for locations.

Subtleties of Scotch at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Spirit expert Michael Schafer guides a class through six styles of Scotch whiskey. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $49. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Inverno in Cortina D’Ampezzo Wine Dinner and Cafe Cortina: Enjoy cuisine and wine from this region of Italy. This family-owned restaurant celebrates its 44th anniversary this season. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $145 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster from “America’s Test Kitchen” at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Demonstration Kitchen: Get in-person cooking demos from “America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster when they come to Metro Detroit to share their favorite recipes, offer a tasting and discussion. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $50, $150 for meet-and-greet and photo opp with Davison and Lancaster. The latter also includes a signed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen,” which celebrates 20 years of the public television show. 6777 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Buy tickets at dptv.org/programs/dptv-experience.

Dining and food news

Republic rolls out winter menu: Stout braised elk, whole roasted orata and barbecue carrots are part of the new winter menu at Republic Taverna inside the Grand Army of the Republic Building in downtown Detroit. Helmed by chef Matt Baldridge, Republic has also launched a pre-show dinner experience that includes a three-course, fixed-price dinner for $40 per person. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. Make a reservation at republictaverndetroit.com.

Mootz teams up with Petoskey Brewing: Downtown Detroit pizza joint Mootz Pizzeria + Bar has teamed up with Petoskey Brewing Company to launch Mootz Witbier. The American wheat beer is served at the Detroit restaurant. 1230 Library, Detroit. (313) 243-1230.

Melody Baetens

