1. "Hello, Dolly!" at Fisher Theatre: This critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning revival of "Hello, Dolly!" is an all-new production starring Carolee Carmello that broke box office records on Broadway. 2 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 1). $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (800) 982-2787 or broadwayindetroit.com.

2. Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo: This ongoing holiday spectacular features 280 light sculptures and more than 5 million LED lights. Food, skating and other entertainment packages available. Runs through Jan. 5. $11 and up. 8450 W. 10 Mile, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717 or Detroitzoo.org.

"Hello, Dolly!" will be at the Fisher in November and December. (Photo: Broadway in Detroit)

3. "A Very Golden Girls Christmas": An Unauthorized Parody at the Ringwald: This wild stage production is a love letter to the "Golden Girls" television series in the form of a stage play set in Miami where one of the girls is getting married. Sunday's performance is a costume contest. Those dressed as their favorite character could win a prize. 8 p.m. Sat. and 5 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 21). $20. 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. TheRingwald.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/11/22/big-3-top-events-saturday-and-sunday/4250791002/