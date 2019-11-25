This weekend is Small Business Saturday, the grassroots answer to the mainstream shopping bonanza that is Black Friday.

One Detroit neighborhood is embracing it as a chance to promote their independent businesses. The Grandmont Rosedale area of northwest Detroit wants shoppers to come browse 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at several venues on both sides of Grand River between Warwick and Evergreen streets.

The Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood in Detroit is celebrating its Shop Small event from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday. (Photo: Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation)

Feel good about keeping your shopping spending local with stops into Pages Bookshop, the Garden Bug and Norwest Gallery of Art, or fuel up at Detroit Vegan Soul or the Town Hall Caffé. Other local business like Grand River WorkPlace, LeeAnne’s Luxury Bridal Boutique, Spa-A-Peel, and Cutz Lounge the Grooming Shop will share their space with vendors selling locally-made goods.

To help usher folks in and out, the Detroit Experience Factory will offer tours of businesses and the neighborhood. The Connect 10 route is free on Saturday courtesy of the Detroit Department of Transportation.

Like other areas, this neighborhood has been plagued by construction woes over the last year. At least one restaurant, River Bistro, closed earlier this year and owners of Town Hall Caffé has solicited crowdfunding to help them expand their businesses.

