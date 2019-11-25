Griffin talks about his favorite Air Jordans and buys two new pairs of sneakers in latest episode of Complex web series

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin drops more than $1,800 on two pairs of Nikes in a new episode of "Sneaker Shopping," the web series from Complex Media that sees stars shopping for new kicks and telling stories about their love of footwear.

In the episode posted Monday, Griffin and host Joe La Puma hit Nojo Kicks, on Library Street in Downtown Detroit. Griffin tells La Puma stories about his favorite sneakers, including Air Jordan 11s and 12s, as well as stories about hanging out with Michael Jordan himself.

Joe La Puma and Blake Griffin at Detroit's Nojo Kicks for "Sneaker Shopping." (Photo: Complex)

Griffin admits that being a sneaker collector can be overwhelming in today's marketplace. "It's hard to keep up with everything that's coming out," he says.

When it comes time to hit the shelves, Griffin picks out a $900 pair of Travis Scott branded Air Force 1s, retail price $900, and a pair of Off White Nike Blazers which set him back $850. Total price, after tax: $1,855.

Watch the full episode here:

It's not the first time "Sneaker Shopping" has visited the Motor City. In 2017, Eminem and La Puma linked up at Burn Rubber in Royal Oak, and Em dropped $600 on five pairs of sneakers.

New episodes of "Sneaker Shopping" post weekly on Mondays.

