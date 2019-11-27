Dining calendar

Walking Brewery History Tour in Eastern Market: Join Motor City Brew Tours in a walk through Eastern Market to learn about Detroit brewing history. Tickets include the guided tour, historical commentary and a pint of beer at the Eastern Market Brewing Co. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Fri. $30. 2515 Riopelle, Detroit. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Black Friday deals at the Morrie Birmingham: This new-ish restaurant and bar will sell all its appetizers for half-off up until 5 p.m. Nov. 29. 260 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham. (248) 940-3260.

Hoodrat Kitchen at Funny Side Up Brunch at Ghost Light: Chef and comedian TBarb will prepare a vegan and vegetarian brunch to accompany the stand-up comedy. Get mimosas and other drinks from the bar. Noon Sun. $12 a plate, a la carte options available. 2314 Caniff, Hamtramck. facebook.com/ghostlighthamtramck.

Cyber Monday at Jet’s Pizza: Get 41% off regular priced pizza by using the code CYBER when ordering online. Deal is good for pickup or delivery orders. Dec. 2. Visit jetspizza.com for locations.

Wine Down Wednesday at Bistro 82: Select bottles of wine are half-off every Wednesday, including Domaine Chevreau Sauvignon Blanc ’17 from Sancerre, France and Stags Leap Chardonnay 17 from Napa Valley. The upscale restaurant also has a happy hour 4-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. with snacks and small plates under $10. 401 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. (248) 542-0082 or bistro82.com.

Subtleties of Scotch at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: Spirit expert Michael Schafer guides a class through six styles of Scotch whiskey. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5. $49. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

Inverno in Cortina D’Ampezzo Wine Dinner and Cafe Cortina: Enjoy cuisine and wine from this region of Italy. This family-owned restaurant celebrates its 44th anniversary this season. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $145 per person, all inclusive. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

Oak and Reel preview with chef Jared Gadbaw at Revolver: As he prepares to open his new Milwaukee Junction restaurant, chef Gadbaw will pop into Revolver to preview his forthcoming Italian and seafood-forward menu. The six-course meal includes seafood risotto and is finished with a rosemary panna cotta. 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14. $65 for food, sparkling water and tax, tip not included. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Breakfast with Santa and coat drive at Rusty Bucket: Meet up with the big guy ahead of Christmas with this holiday event that includes a breakfast of scrambled eggs, toast, bacon and fruit. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. 8:30-10 a.m. Dec. 14. $6 per person. Northville Park Place, 18785 Traditions, Northville. (248) 349-1399. All area Rusty Bucket locations will host a coat drive through Feb. 1 for gently used or new winter coats.

Winter Solstice Moon Dinner at Frame: Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa and wine director and sommelier Bryan Lamorena team up to present a seasonal, multi-course meal showcasing Bos Wines. David Bos will be on hand to talk about the wines and chat with diners. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $61 per person for food and wine; tax and service fee extra. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster from “America’s Test Kitchen” at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Demonstration Kitchen: Get in-person cooking demos from “America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster when they come to Metro Detroit to share their favorite recipes, offer a tasting and discussion. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $50, $150 for meet-and-greet and photo opp with Davison and Lancaster. The latter also includes a signed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen,” which celebrates 20 years of the public television show. 6777 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Buy tickets at dptv.org/programs/dptv-experience.

Northern Soul is brandy aged in Michigan hard cider barrels. (Photo: Copper & Kings)

Dining and food news

Copper & Kings launch Michigan apple brandy: Louisville-based Copper & Kings have created a new product, Northern Soul, which is made by aging the spirit in 60-gallon hard cider casks from Michigan cidery Vander Mill. Northern Soul American Apple Brandy is 111 proof and retails for $65 for a 750 mL bottle. Park Place Market in Grosse Pointe Park and Hills Fine Wine in Bloomfield Hills are both stocked for the holiday season.

Square Peggys has slices at Fort Street Galley: Michigan & Trumbull square pizza restaurant has moved on from Fort Street Galley food hall as the owners prepare to open their Corktown restaurant. In its place, the same team is opening Square Peggys with Sicilian-style slices and salads. They start serving Monday. 160 W. Fort, Detroit. (313) 230-0855.

Grandma Bob’s adds lunch hours: Hip Corktown pizzeria and bar Grandma Bob’s is now open for lunch at 11 a.m. Wed.-Sun. 2135 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 315-3177 or grandmabobs.com.

New location for Art & Jakes: Sports bar and grill Art & Jakes is adding a fifth location this spring at restaurant row in Northville at Six Mile and Haggerty. This will join the other restaurants in Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Washington Township and one in the state of Georgia.

Great Lakes releases cold brew cans: Detroit’s Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company is launching a line of ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in 12-ounce cans. Look for Cold Brew and Nitro Brew versions. Find them at any Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company cafe.

