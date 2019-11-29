1. "The Nutcracker" at Detroit Opera House: The Michigan Opera Theater orchestra brings Tchaikovsky's score to life for this Christmastime classic. The matinee shows includes family-friendly activities. 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 2:30 p.m. Sun. $29 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464 or michiganopera.org.

“The Nutcracker’ is at the Detroit Opera House through Dec. 6. (Photo: Will Shively)

2. Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at Hill Auditorium: This holiday-themed concert is led by trumpet player Marsalis, who is joined by a talented ensemble performing big band arrangements of cheerful classics. Vocalists include Denzal Sinclaire and Alexis Morrast, who recently won first place at “Showtime at the Apollo.” 4 p.m. Sun. $19 and up. 825 N. University, Ann Arbor. (734) 764-2538 or ums.org.

3. Eric B. & Rakim at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel: This influential hip-hop duo have been around since what is considered by some to be golden age of hip-hop, the late 1980s. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $42-$55. 2901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 309-4700 or 313Presents.com.

