1. 47th annual Noel Night in Midtown: More than 100 museums, restaurants, shops, galleries and other venues will open their doors Saturday for this holiday celebration that includes music, art, food and family-friendly activities. From 1-7 p.m. most of the action is along Woodward north of Warren, and from 5-10 p.m. most of it is south of Warren. Admission to all events are free. Visit noelnight.org for a full schedule.

Buy Photo Shane Gilford (left), 3, and his sister Shayna get an early visit with Santa Claus at the Mosaic Midtown during Noel Night. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

2. Detroit Urban Craft Fair: If your goal is to shop local this year, this annual bonanza of hand-made items is your ground zero. A carefully curated selection of goods and makers will gather in this large space, which also has food trucks, coffee sales and a DJ to keep the mood festive. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. $1 admission. 500 Temple, Detroit. handmadedetroit.com.

3. All Star Comedy Festival at Fox Theatre: Add some laughs to the weekend with this gut-busting lineup of comics, including Lavell Crawford, Earthquake, Bruce Bruce, Kountry Wayne, D.C. Young Fly and Chico Bean. 8 p.m. Sat. $59 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

