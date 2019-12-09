An incarcerated Suge Knight weighs in with some choice words for Eminem on Cannon's "The Invitation"

Nick Cannon is firing back at Eminem, and he's enlisted a hip-hop legend to help him.

On Monday, Cannon released an Eminem diss track, "The Invitation," the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing feud. The track opens with incarcerated former Death Row Records head honcho Suge Knight siding with Cannon and saying via telephone from behind bars, "Eminem's a bitch!"

Cannon then mentions Eminem's ex-wife and his daughter, Hailie Jade, "and that other kid you raising that ain't even your baby," Cannon raps. He goes on to call Em a bunch of names that we can't print in a family newspaper, but you can listen for yourself here. (Warning: explicit lyrics.)

The track also features Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips and Prince Eazy.

The latest chapter in the decade-long war of words between Eminem and Cannon — which stems from Em's habit of mentioning Cannon's ex-, Mariah Carey, in his songs — kicked off last week when Em took shots at Cannon in "Lord Above," a track from Fat Joe's latest.

Cannon shot back at Em on his L.A. morning show and on Instagram, and on "The Invitation" he says he'll keep going until Eminem responds.

Carey, meanwhile, is staying on the sidelines, but sees her 25-year-old "All I Want for Christmas is You" rocket from No. 18 to No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 this week, tying its peak position on the chart.

