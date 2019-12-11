Dining calendar

Oak and Reel preview with chef Jared Gadbaw at Revolver: As he prepares to open his new Milwaukee Junction restaurant, chef Gadbaw will pop into Revolver to preview his forthcoming Italian and seafood-forward menu. The six-course meal includes seafood risotto and is finished with a rosemary panna cotta. 7 p.m. Fri. and 5 and 8 p.m. Sat. $65 for food, sparkling water and tax, tip not included. 9737 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. revolverhamtramck.com.

Breakfast with Santa and coat drive at Rusty Bucket: Meet up with the big guy ahead of Christmas with this holiday event that includes a breakfast of scrambled eggs, toast, bacon and fruit. Proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. 8:30-10 a.m. Sat. $6 per person. Northville Park Place, 18785 Traditions, Northville. (248) 349-1399. All area Rusty Bucket locations will host a coat drive through Feb. 1 for gently used or new winter coats.

Brewery Walking Tour in Royal Oak: Stroll and taste your way through three breweries all within walking distance, including Royal Oak Brewery, River Rouge Brewery and Lily’s Seafood & Brewery. Tickets include guided tours, beer samples and pizza. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sat. $42.50. Start at Royal Oak Brewery, 215 E. Fourth, Royal Oak. motorcitybrewtours.com.

Shalom Asia at Zao Jun: Billed as a night of Old World Jewish flavors combined with new-Asian cuisine like an everything bagel maki roll, corned beef bao buns, matzo ball ramen and your choice of teriyaki salmon or Asian-style beef brisket. 6 p.m. Sun. $39.95 for full menu; additional wine pairings available. 6608 Telegraph, Bloomfield Township. Search Eventbrite.com or call (248) 949-9999.

Winter Solstice Moon Dinner at Frame: Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa and wine director and sommelier Bryan Lamorena team up to present a seasonal, multi-course meal showcasing Bos Wines. David Bos will be on hand to talk about the wines and chat with diners. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $61 per person for food and wine; tax and service fee extra. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

All Fizzed Up at Royal Oak Music Theatre: The area’s first hard seltzer festival has tastings from national and local brands, plus food trucks, a DJ, local vendors and other beverages. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 27. $40 and up in advance, $50 and up at the door. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. allfizzedup.com.

Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster from “America’s Test Kitchen” at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Demonstration Kitchen: Get in-person cooking demos from “America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster when they come to Metro Detroit to share their favorite recipes, offer a tasting and discussion. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $50, $150 for meet-and-greet and photo opp with Davison and Lancaster. The latter also includes a signed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen,” which celebrates 20 years of the public television show. 6777 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Buy tickets at dptv.org/programs/dptv-experience.

Dining and food news

Cadieux Cafe and Atwater team up for Belgian ale: Detroit’s Atwater Brewery has produced a branded beer for Cadieux Cafe bar, restaurant and feather bowling facility. Feather Bowler’s Belgian Dubble Ale was created by longtime Cadieux patron and beeer-maker Brad Etheridge. Find the Trappist-style ale, which is 6.7 % abv, at the historic Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux in Detroit.

Canadian Club releases oldest expression yet: Whiskey makers Canadian Club have released Canadian Club 42 Year Old, a limited-edition batch that is their oldest yet, batched and barreled more than four decades ago. It’s available in limited quantities at $299.95 for a 750 ml bottle, making it a great collector’s gift for the holidays.

GRiZ has teamed up with Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company to create GRiZMAS coffee. (Photo: Infamous PR)

GRiZMAS coffee helps nonprofit: For the second year, electronic musician GRiZ has teamed up with Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company to offer a special blend of GRiZMAS Coffee in stores and online. All of the proceeds benefit Seven Mile, a nonprofit that helps inner-city youths. Visit greatlakescoffee.com.

Chef Andrew Spagnola is the new head chef at Andiamo Dearborn (Photo: Andiamo)

New chef for Andiamo Dearborn: Michigan native Andrew Spagnola has been named the new head chef at Andiamo’s Dearborn restaurant. He’s studied at the French Culinary Institute and the International Culiniary Academy in New York City, and was an intern at a two-star Michelin restaurant in Italy. The Italian restaurant group has locations across Metro Detroit. Visit andiamoitalia.com.

Bar Verona open in Washington: Celebrity chef Fabio Vivani has opened his second Metro Detroit restaurant, Bar Verona. Billed as an upscale casual trattoria, the Italian restaurant, this location follows the opening of Bar Verona a few months ago in Commerce Township. This new location is at 59145 Van Dyke. Call (586) 473-0700.

New sauces and sides at Detroit Wing Company: Local chicken wing chain Detroit Wing Company has released a line of new sides like Buffalo chicken dip served with yellow corn tortilla chips. They also have new sauces for their all-natural wings: firecracker sauce with garlic and chili peppers and bold BBQ made with molasses and apple cider ginger. Visit detroitwingco.com for locations.

Beyond Juice opens in Ren Cen: A juice bar and healthy cafe Beyond Juice + Eatery is coming to the GM Renaissance center early next year in the 28,600-square-foot GMRENCEN Cafe, which was renovated earlier this year. Order online or via the mobile app for quick pick up. Beyond Juice will also offer catering within the building.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/11/dining-food-news-events/40802329/