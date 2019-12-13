1. Holidays at the Fisher Building: Besides a chance to shop small businesses inside this historic building, the Fisher also has an family-friendly arcade with beer garden and vintage games. Come by Saturday 1-3 p.m. for a chance to take a photo with Santa Claus. There is also an art exhibit titled "Inside Out," featuring work by six Detroit artists spread all over the building. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Visit thefisherbuilding.com.

Grant Kwiecinski, aka GRiZ, will bring his GRiZmas show to the Masonic Temple Dec. 15-16. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special to Detroit News)

2. Too Hot to Handel at Detroit Opera House: A rendition of "Messiah" like no other, this annual Gospel jazz show from the Rackham Symphony Choir features Rodrick Dixon, Alfreda Burke, Karen Marie Richardson, Marion Hayden, Alvin Waddles, Dave Taylor and more. The performance runs about 2 1/2 hours. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $33 and up. 1526 Broadway, Detroit. (313) 237-7464 or michiganopera.org.

3. GRiZmas at Masonic Temple: One of the most popular annual holiday events in the Detroit music world, the second night of GRiZmas is a homecoming show for electronica and dubstep artist GRiZ, a Southfield native. Special guests, colorful jam band Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers open the show. The concert is sold out, but some resale general admission tickets are available on Ticketmaster. 7 p.m. Sat. 500 Temple, Detroit. themasonic.com.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/13/big-3-top-events-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/4399088002/