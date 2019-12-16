The Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research will host a five-week lecture series Monday evenings starting in late January, titled “History of American Architecture: Cranbrook in Context.”

Center curatorial associate Kevin Adkisson, who organized and presented the well-attended "History of American Architecture: Building Types" series last fall, will once again combine image and observation in 75-minute presentations Jan. 27-Feb. 24 in the Cranbrook Art Museum. The lectures start at 6:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $75, students with ID $25. Space is limited. Visit center.cranbrook.edu/events to register.

Buy Photo Cranbrook will host the series "History of American Architecture: Cranbrook in Context" Jan. 27-Feb. 24. (Photo: Michael H. Hodges / The Detroit News)

