Dining calendar

Pietrzyk Pierogi at Kuhnhenn Brewing: Pierogi chef Erica Pietrzyk pops up at this east side brewery with a menu of gourmet Polish dumplings plus other cuisine including kielbasa sliders, dill pickle soup, kapusta and city chicken. 4-9 p.m. Fri. and 5-9 p.m. Jan. 3. 5919 Chicago, Warren. (586) 979-8361.

Holiday Charcuterie Board Workshop at Marrow Butcher Shop and Restaurant: Learn from the experts the art of putting together a snack board for your holiday party and take home all the supplies you’ll need. There will be wine, too. Noon-2 p.m. Sun. $75. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com.

Cheese and Cider Pairing at Zingerman’s Creamery: Try a variety of ciders from dry to sweet, along with an artisan cheese selection. Get informed on what to buy for your next party. 3-5 p.m. Sat. $45. 3723 Plaza Drive, Suite 2, Ann Arbor. (734) 929-0500 or zingermanscreamery.com.

Winter Solstice Moon Dinner at Frame: Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa and wine director and sommelier Bryan Lamorena team up to present a seasonal, multi-course meal showcasing Bos Wines. David Bos will be on hand to talk about the wines and chat with diners. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $61 per person for food and wine; tax and service fee extra. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Corks Over Corktown at Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Bar: Learn about natural, organic and sustainable wine from around the world at this weekly wine tasting. 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. (313) 961-2000.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Cafe Cortina: A tradition for 44 years, this upscale Italian restaurant will host diners as early as 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Five course dinners are $87 per person, $29 for children’s entrees. 30715 W. 10 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-3033.

All Fizzed Up at Royal Oak Music Theatre: The area’s first hard seltzer festival has tastings from national and local brands, plus food trucks, a DJ, local vendors and other beverages. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 27. $40 and up in advance, $50 and up at the door. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. allfizzedup.com.

VIP Preview at Sloppy Chops: A new casual upscale restaurant is getting ready to lift off, and is hosting a preview event this month with a 30-foot buffet with lobster Alfredo, baked mostaccioli, crab and salmon medallions, hickory lamb chops and more, including an open bar. 7-11 p.m. Dec. 29. $90. 13226 W. McNichols, Detroit. facebook.com/sloppychopsrestaurant.

Afro-Caribbean Cooking Workshop at Frame: Chef Godwin Ihentuge of Detroit’s Yum Village will host a two-hour class of only 20 guests each. Tickets include the workshop on how to make suya chicken, vegan black eyed pea fritters and more, plus recipes and question and answer time. Cash bar available. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 and March 10. $66 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Spacecat V-stro Brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Company: Vegetarian comfort food pop-up Spacecat will roll into this Ferndale brewery for brunch service. Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. facebook.com/spacecatvstro.

Melody Baetens

