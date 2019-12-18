The last night of the decade is coming up.

As if you needed any more pressure for this New Year's Eve to be fun and exciting. Not since December 2009 has any date had quite so much riding on it. We've got some suggestions on what to do, whether you're taking a relaxed approach this year or hoping to go all out with a high-ticket event on Dec. 31.

Here are some ideas with a variety of price points, locales and dress codes.

In the City

The Apparatus Room: As expected, there will be a lot of 1920s-themed parties as we go into the second decade of the century. The lounge at the restaurant on the first floor of the Detroit Foundation Hotel will turn to jazz with a live band, strolling side show performers and burlesque. 9:30 p.m. $45 for party and show only. Dinner packages available via OpenTable or by calling. 250 W. Larned, Detroit. (313) 800-5600.

Highlands Detroit: Dine 71 stories in the air at the highest restaurant in Michigan. Opened just a month ago, Highlands will offer a multi-course fixed-price dinner for $95 per person, or $75 for vegetarian. Seatings are 5-11 p.m. GM Renaissance Center, 71st Floor, Detroit. highlandsdetroit.com.

Detroit Princess: This annual "Rock the Boat" party includes a dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight, party favors, live music and dancing, plus a cash bar. Board the boat any time 7-10:30 p.m. and enjoy the cruise down the Detroit River 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. $85. 1 Civic Center Drive, Detroit. detroitprincess.com.

Besa: A four-course, fixed-price menu for $89 per person includes choice of braised lamb shank manestra, ribeye cap steak, loch duart salmon or roasted romanesco. 600 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 315-3000 or besadetroit.com.

Detroit Club: More Gatsby-style partying is going down at the Detroit Club, which is boasting more than 45,000 square feet and five floors of decadence. The renovated club will offer a three-course dinner, drinks, late night buffet, gaming floor, dancing, a live band, comedy shows, karaoke, party favors and more. 8 p.m. $155 and up. 712 Cass, Detroit. (313) 800-8727 or detroitfornye.com.

Beacon Park: New Year's Eve isn't just for grown ups. Kids can celebrate 2020 in the afternoon at this family-friendly party at Beacon Park. Besides a mid-day countdown and balloon drop, the party has crafts and activities. 1-6 p.m. Free. 1901 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 566-8250.

Fillmore Detroit: The ritzy Resolution Ball returns with DJs, dancers, midnight buffet, champagne fountain, balloon drop and more fun. Dress to impress. 8 p.m. $100 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. ResolutionBallDetroit.com.

Detroit Writing Room: Laugh your way into 2020 with "Improv in the D", a comedy show at this creative events space. Performers from Planet Ant will do two shows on Dec. 31, and tickets include an open bar by Sumptuous Spirits. 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $75-$99. 1514 Washington, Suit 203, Detroit. detroitwritingroom.com.

MGM Grand Detroit: There is plenty to do inside the casino, including a "silent disco" at the casino's TopGolf Swing Suite. You and your friends are given headphones where you can choose the music with the flip of a switch. Tickets also include some food and a champagne toast. 9 p.m. $30 and up. 1777 Third, Detroit. silentnyedet.eventbrite.com.

Cliff Bell's: Bop your head to the sounds of saxophonist Alex Harding and his jazz band. 10:30 p.m. $35. 2030 Park, Detroit. (313) 961-2543 or cliffbells.com.

Flood's Bar & Grille: Ring in the new year with complimentary buffet, live band, champagne toast, DJs and more both inside and outside in a heated tent. 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, or $40 per couple. 731 St. Antonie, Detroit. (313) 963-1090.

Republic Tavern and Castle Hall: Dine in the hip, chef-driven restaurant Republic Tavern as the team serves a one-night-only tasting menu with two seatings. The experience is $108 per person and includes entry into the party afterward in Castle Hall. Get into the party without a dining reservation for $35. 1942 Grand River, Detroit. Visit republictaverndetroit.com/events-2.

Bert's Theater: Hear R&B Motown stars Bunny DeBarge and Chico DeBarge, plus special guests. General tickets gets guests admission and a champagne toast and the VIP tickets also includes a meet and greet. 8 p.m. $50 and up. 2749 Russell, Detroit. (586) 713-3993 or (248) 632-6737.

Detroit Shipping Company: Forget the '20s, worship the 1990s at this hip, easygoing food hall. Resident food stalls will serve until midnight and there will be music and drink specials all night. 9 p.m. No cover. 474 Peterboro, Detroit. (313) 462-4973.

Second Best: Keep it simple at this Brush Park-area watering hole. They're toasting with Miller High Life instead of champagne and a balloon drop at midnight. DJ Bach Troy will keep the music pumping. 4 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover. 42 Watson, Detroit. (313) 315-3077.

Willis Show Bar: All the stops will be pulled for this glitzy evening at one of the newer bars in Detroit's Cass Corridor. Hear Willa Rae and her five-piece band, a DJ and live burlesque performers. Tickets include open bar, champagne toast, appetizers and some surprises. 9 p.m. $125 and up. 4156 Third, Detroit. willisshowbar.com.

Old Miami: Come in jeans or a ballgown, it doesn't matter at this chill party where the ladies of Nothing Elegant DJ collective will be setting the mood for the dance floor with hip-hop, 1990s jams, funk, R&B and more. 10 p.m. $10 at the door. 3930 Cass, Detroit. (313) 831-3830.

Roostertail: This Motown Countdown party includes buffet dinner, champagne, balloon drop, party favors, dancing with live bands and DJs and limited drinks. Hotel packages available. 8:30 p.m. $150 and up. 100 Marquette, Detroit. (248) 543-1000.

El Club: Live sets from Lansing-based rock group Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers and opening band the Dropout. Doors open at 8 p.m. $20-$30. 4114 Vernor, Detroit. elclubdetroit.com.

Downriver

Downtown Wyandotte: This huge party has two entertainment stages, an 8,000-square-foot tent, crafts, photo booth and a Times Square-style ball drop. Many events are free, but it's $15 to get into the heated tent where Sponge and other live bands will ring in the new year. Downtown Wyandotte. Visit RockinNYE.com.

Oakland County

Magic Bag: One retro party central for years has been the Mega 80s' recurring at this longstanding Ferndale venue. For New Year's Eve, they've got a tribute to the decade of excess with an MTV-worthy show. Doors open at 8 p.m. $35 in advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

Orchid Ferndale: Dancing with DJ Rikki until 4 a.m., plus food, party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast. 9 p.m. $10. 141 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. (248) 336-8077.

Latido at Joebar: Sip Latin American-influenced cocktails at this Hazel Park bar and restaurant's "Last Night in Havana" party. Get a hint of what's to come this year with their fortune teller or just dance to the music played by DJ Issac Prieto. 8:30 p.m. $20.20. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 291-5711 or joebar.com.

J's Penalty Box: Pizza and rock and roll, what more can you ask for? Detroit party band the Beggars will play three sets and at midnight there will be a champagne toast and pizza buffet. 8:30 p.m. $25. 22726 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 398-4070.

Bowlero Lanes & Lounge: This newly refurbished bowling alley and bar will host a punk rock show featuring local bands Fabulous Disaster, Screw and Switchblade Vengeance, plus the Bowlero All-Star Band at midnight. 9 p.m. No cover. 4209 Coolidge, Royal Oak. (248) 549-7500.

Pernoi: One of the most high-profile of the new fine dining restaurants to debut this year, Pernoi is offering two seatings for the holiday. The first is 5:30-8 p.m. and includes a five-course meal and champagne for $100 per person. From 9 p.m.-1 a.m. enjoy a multi-course meal including A-5 wagyu beef, champagne, plus sliders to-go at the end of the night for $175 per person. Wine pairings available. 310 E. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 940-0000 or pernoibirmingham.com.

Three Cats Cafe: Enjoy a nine-course tasting dinner from chef Matt Prentis. 9 p.m. $65 per person. 116 W. 14 Mile, Clawson. threecatscafe.com.

Macomb County

Andiamo: Party in the banquet hall of this Italian standby restaurant with hors d'oeuvres, late night snack, live entertainment, a photo booth, party favors and a cash bar aside from a champagne toast at midnight. 7:30 p.m. $69 per person. 7096 E. 14 Mile, Warren. (586) 268-3200 or andiamoitalia.com.

Vintage House: Party on the east side at this annual banquet hall party with a seated dinner, followed by drinking, dancing, late night snacks, photo booth and a free ride home if you live within 5 miles. VIP table packages available. 7 p.m. $85 and up. 31816 Utica, Fraser. (586) 415-5678.

Emerald Theatre: Queens Kourtney Breeze, Bentley James, Perry Dox, Kendyll Harding, and Malibu star in "Drag-ing in the New Year" drag show, along with DJ Marquis Detroit. 8 p.m. $69 and up. 31 N. Walnut, Mount Clemens. theemeraldtheatre.com.

Stray Cat Lounge: Dance to Top 40, funk, Motown, R&B and more with the Rhythm Kings, a live band with horn section. Tickets include admission, party favors, champagne toast and pizza at midnight. Arrive by 9 p.m. $25. 40813 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 741-8544.

Find more events for New Year's Eve or any time at events.detroitnews.com.

