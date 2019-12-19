OUR PICKS

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker”

at Fox Theatre

Celebrate the holidays by stepping into a simpler time filled with dreams and the magic of Christmas with over 200 dazzling costumes, sets, towering puppets and soaring birds when Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” returns to the Fox Theatre. Performance times: noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $29. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit Opening

at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, (which includes renowned African-American artists like Kerry James Marshall) address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published over 500 editions with more than 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. 315 East Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Buy Photo The "Person to Political" exhibit is at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“The SpongeBob Musical”

at the Fox Theatre

This critically acclaimed, award-winning musical will play the Fox Theatre for 15 performances as part of the 2019-20 theatre series. The performance is filled with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters. Tues.-Dec. 29. Tickets start at $40. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

BIG SHOWS

THURSDAY

State Champs, doors open at 6 p.m. Thurs. $30, $45. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

FRIDAY

The Millionaires, 8 p.m. Fri. . $12 advance, $18 at the door. Aretha’s Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501 or jazz cafedetroit.com.

NASH FM’s A Very Country Christmas, featuring Parmalee. 6:30 p.m. Fri. $23, $45. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

The S’Aints, St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor, sleighing hunger through music and community. The S’Aints will perform traditonal holiday tunes with an upbeat rock edge. This is a fundraising concert for local charities. All ages welcome. 8 p.m. Fri. $25 (Canadian). The Colosseum stage of Caesars Windsor, 377 Riverside East, Windsor, Ontario, Canada. caesarswindsor.com.

SATURDAY

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas” by Chip Davis, 8 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $26. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

THEATER

THURSDAY

World Premiere of “Channel Cat,” a dark Southern Gothic comedy by Joseph Zettelmaier. 8:30 p.m Thurs., Fri.; 3, 8:30 p.m. Sat., and 2, 7:30 p.m. Sun. (through Dec. 29). $20 ($17 advance by phone). Detroit Repertory Theater, 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347 or detroit reptheatre.com.

FRIDAY

“DJ Whittington’s Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto,” by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis. This is the world premiere of the hip-hop twist on a seasonal favorite. Kids, ages 2 to 102, will enjoy this rollicking family entertainment, complete with heroes, villains, original tunes and parodies of popular songs and more. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3, 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Now through Dec. 29. $25, $10 for kids ages 16 and younger. (734) 635-8450 or theatrenova.org.

“A Very Golden Girls Christmas — An Unauthorized Parody.” See what happens when one of the girls plans to get married the weekend of Christmas. Fri., Sat. $20. Ringwald Theatre, 22742 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 545-5545.

“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” kicks off the holiday season for the Farmington Players. 8 p.m. Fri., Sat. $16, $18. Farmington Players Barn Theater, 32332 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 553-2955 or farmingtonplayers.org.

“A Christmas Carol,” the performance is an adaption and original staging by Charles Nolte, and tells the tale of an inconsiderate miser and the ghosts who haunt him. Various days/times through Sun. Tickets start at $24. Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. mbtheatre.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“This Wonderful Life: A One Man Show,” presented by veteran performer Ken Falkenhagen as 30-plus characters. The play was written by Steve Murray and conceived by Mark Setlock. Doors open Fri., Sat. at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m. Sun. Spread Art, 5141 Rosa Park, Detroit.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” adapted by Joe Landry, will be presented by Barefoot Productions. Be part of the live studio audience for this retelling of Frank Capra’s classic story of love and sacrifice. 8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $17, $19. 33735 Five Mile, Livonia. Tickets available at thiswonderfullife.weebly.com or at-the-door. (734) 855-4922 or justgobarefoot.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Norm Stulz, who started his professional comedy career at a local comedy club in Detroit back in 1981. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $15, $20. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

FRIDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Jeff Shaw, Khurum Sheikh and David Luther Glover. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Show begins 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. Show starts at 7;15 p.m. Fri. $10, $18. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring David Dyer. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $9, $14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

MUSEUMS

THURSDAY

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The exhibit runs through March 1, 2020. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

SATURDAY

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. This exhibits runs Saturday through March 15, 2020. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2020.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Now through May 3, 2020. 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

GALLERIES

THURSDAY

Richard Prince: Portraits, an American artist of international recognition who’s known for his use of appropriated imagery. Museum hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs, Fri. Closed Mon., Tues. Exhibit runs through Jan. 5. Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward, Detroit. mocadetroit.org.

FRIDAY

Nikita Gale: Hot World, and Phillip Birch: “Subspace Envoy,” two new solo exhibitions presented by the contemporary art gallery Reyes Finn. Exhibit runs through Sat. Reyes Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342 or reyesfinn.com.

ETC.

THURSDAY

The Coldest Pop Up Shop, presented by Greatness the One, a line of clothing (shirts, hoodies and more), which will be offering its latest products for sale. A portion of each item sold will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. Free drinks and raffles. All ages welcome, but guests must be at least 21 years of age for drinks. 7-10 p.m. Thurs. Nojo Kicks Detroit, 1220 Library, Detroit. weargreatness.com.

FRIDAY

Wild Lights, 5 million LED lights illuminate everything from trees to numerous sculptures throughout the front portion of the zoo. Fri.-Sun. (also Dec. 19-23 and 26-31). $11-$18. Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile at Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

SATURDAY

Frankenmuth Rink, put on your festive attire and spend the afternoon skating with Santa in the heart of downtown Detroit. Standard admission rates apply. 2-4 p.m. Sat. Campus Martius, Woodward at Fort, downtown Detroit. downtowndetroitparks.com.

WEEKDAYS

Holiday Pop-Up Shopping Market and Santa, the GMRENCEN will host nearly 30 metro Detroit businesses. Shop for gifts, tasty treats and more by visiting rotating pop-up shops on level 1 in Tower 300, near the AT&T and Verizon kiosks. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs., Fri. 100 Renaissance Center, downtown Detroit. gmrencen.com/holidayheadquarters.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/19/entertainment-calendar-metro-detroit-events/40850931/