1. Menorah in the D at Campus Martius: A celebration of the festival of lights returns to downtown Detroit this weekend with this annual holiday event. Besides the lighting of the city’s steel-and-glass menorah, the party has strolling street performers, face painting, Kosher food trucks and other snacks. 4:30 p.m. Sun. Menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Free admission. 800 Woodward, Detroit. menorahinthed.com.

2. Mannheim Steamroller at Fox Theater: Composer Chip Davis' Mannheim Steamroller celebrates bring the longest-running consecutive concert tour en entertainment history. Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums and is synonymous with the Christmas holiday. 8 p.m. Sat. $30 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

Buy Photo A giant glass and steel menorah is lit on the corner of Woodward and Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit. It is the centerpiece of the Menorah in the D event Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

3. Detroit Symphony Orchestra "Home for the Holidays" at Orchestra Hall at the Max: For more holiday cheer, the annual DSO holiday performance is this weekend. Stuart Chafetz conducts the two-hour concert which features vocalist Dee Donasco. 3 and 8 p.m. Sat. and 3 and 7 p.m. Sun. $38 and up. 3711 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 576-5111 or dso.org.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/20/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/4399086002/