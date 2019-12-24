Pop megastar's 2020 tour will also hit Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids

Justin Bieber has an early Christmas gift for fans: A new single, a new album and a new tour, including an Aug. 29 date at Ford Field.

Justin Bieber will perform at Ford Field on August 29. (Photo: Def Jam Recordings)

The announcement came Tuesday from Bieber's camp. No word yet on ticket sales for the Ford Field show, part of a 2020 tour that launches May 14 in Seattle and wraps Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The tour also includes an Aug. 16 stop at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Bieber's new single, "Yummy," arrives Jan. 3, ahead of a new album, due in 2020. Bieber will also star in a new docu-series, it was revealed in a trailer for the forthcoming 2020 Bieber content flood.

The new album will be Bieber's first since 2015's "Purpose."

Bieber's last area concert was an April 2016 stop at the Palace of Auburn Hills, which in our review The News called "appallingly lazy."

