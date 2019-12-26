Dining calendar

All Fizzed Up at Royal Oak Music Theatre: The area’s first hard seltzer festival has tastings from national and local brands, plus food trucks, a DJ, local vendors and other beverages. 7-11 p.m. Fri. $40 and up in advance, $50 and up at the door. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. allfizzedup.com.

VIP Preview at Sloppy Chops: A new casual upscale restaurant is getting ready to lift off, and is hosting a preview event this month with a 30-foot buffet with lobster Alfredo, baked mostaccioli, crab and salmon medallions, hickory lamb chops and more, including an open bar. 7-11 p.m. Sun. $90. 13226 W. McNichols, Detroit. facebook.com/sloppychopsrestaurant.

The Coral Room at Standby: For one month, cocktail bar and restaurant Standby will be transformed into the Coral Room, an ocean-themed pop-up. The thematic cocktail menu are inspited by ocean-based ingredients and water deities like Aphrodite and Oeolyca. The Coral Room at Standby starts on Dec. 31 and runs through January. Reservations recommended. 225 Gratiot, Detroit. standbydetroit.com.

Pizza YOLO at PizzaPlex: Explore the ideas and techniques behind Neapolitan pizza with this social event that is also a cheese and wine tasting. Only a dozen people are permitted in each class. 7-10 p.m. Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 18, March 3 and 17 and more dates. 4458 W. Vernor, Detroit. Visit facebook.com/pizzaplexl3c or search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Vegan Ice Cream Workshop at Frame: Detroit vegan creamery Ice Cream Plant will teach a class on how to make plant-based, dairy-free ice cream with sweet sauces and crunchy toppings. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and March 4. $65 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

A Detroit Plate of Mind at the Kitchen by Cooking with Que: Learn recipes and techniques of Afri-Caribbean food with chef Godwin Ihentuge of Yum Village restaurant. 7 p.m. Jan. 9. $69. 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. cookingwithque.com.

Spacecat V-stro Brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Company: Vegetarian comfort food pop-up Spacecat will roll into this Ferndale brewery for brunch service. Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. facebook.com/spacecatvstro.

Julia Collin Davison, Bridget Lancaster and Elle Simone from “America’s Test Kitchen” at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital Demonstration Kitchen: Get in-person cooking demos from “America’s Test Kitchen” hosts Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster when they come to Metro Detroit to share their favorite recipes, offer a tasting and discussion. 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $50, $150 for meet-and-greet and photo opp with Davison and Lancaster. The latter also includes a signed copy of “America’s Test Kitchen,” which celebrates 20 years of the public television show. 6777 W. Maple, West Bloomfield. Buy tickets at dptv.org/programs/dptv-experience.

Melody Baetens

