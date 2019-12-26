OUR PICKS

“The SpongeBob Musical,”

at the Fox Theatre

This critically acclaimed, award-winning musical will play the Fox Theatre for 15 performances as part of the 2019-20 theatre series. The performance is filled with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters. Thurs.-Sun. Tickets start at $40. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com.

Friday Night SmackDown,

at Little Caesars Arena,

See your favorite superstars in action at this special Friday Edition of SmackDown. Featured will be matches between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan. There will also be a SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day, Finn Balor and more. The card is subject to change. 7:45 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $25. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-3099. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Kwanzaa Celebration

at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

This annual event will feature ceremonies celebrating all seven principles of Kwanzaa — Wmoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith). 7 p.m. Thurs-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun.; 3 p.m. Mon.-Wed. 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. (313) 494-5800. thewright.org.

BIG SHOWS

FRIDAY

Cedric the Entertainer, Comedian Cedric the Entertainer brings his “Rock Your Brim Tour” to the Motor City. 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets are $87, $77 and $75 each. All guests must be at least 21 years of age with valid photo I.D. Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com.

Every Avenue, Saint Andrew’s Hall, 6:30 p.m. Fri. $25. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

Mick Gavin’s Annual “Crossroads Ceili at the Ark,” Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat. $20, or $30 for a dinner/show combination, which must be purchased in advance. The dinner will be held at Conor O’Neill’s, the Irish restaurant next door to the Ark. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818 or theark.org.

SATURDAY

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the progressive rock group brings its Winter Tour 2019 “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” to town. 3, 8 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $49.50. Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward, Detroit. Olympiaentertainment.com.

Magician Aaron Radatz Performs, just off his world tour, Michigan native Aaron Radatz returns to the Village Theater at Cherry Hill. Radatz, who was recently featured on the global TV show “Masters of Illusion,” will present his show of magic and comedy on the mainstage. 7 p.m. Sat. $18-$22. 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300.

Rhythm Corps, 7:30 p.m.Sat. $39. Saint Andrews Hall, Sat. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

SUNDAY

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, enjoy a night of Phat Jams and Funky Grooves. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sun. $20 advance. Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

“A Christmas Carol, Oy! Hanukkah, Merry Kwanzaa,” presented by the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. This adaptation of Dickens’ classic features Old World accents with New World inclusiveness, blending English, Jewish, African, American and Czech winter rituals and customs with holiday songs woven into the familiar story. A live chorus will perform music in Czech, English, Hebrew, Swahili and Spanish. 2 p.m. Sun., Mon. Free with general admission. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

TUESDAY

Saved by the 90s -- Party Like It’s 1999, 8 p.m. Tues. $29. Saint Andrew’s Hall, Tues. 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

SATURDAY

“Brown Christmas” Homecoming Concert, this fourth annual event will be hosted by Downtown Brown. 8 p.m. Sat. Must be at least 21 years of age. PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan, Detroit. (313) 961-4668.

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY

Michigan Rattlers with Misty Lyn and Dean Alexander, playing folk rock. Doors open at 8 p.m. Fri. $20 advance. Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991.

THEATER

THURSDAY

World Premiere of “Channel Cat,” a dark Southern Gothic comedy by Joseph Zettelmaier. 8:30 p.m Thurs., Fri.; 3, 8:30 p.m. Sat., and 2, 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20 ($17 advance by phone). Detroit Repertory Theater, 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit. (313) 868-1347 or detroit reptheatre.com.

FRIDAY

“DJ Whittington’s Kool Kat: A Hip-Hop Panto,” by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis. This is the world premiere of the hip-hop twist on a seasonal favorite. Kids, ages 2 to 102, will enjoy this rollicking family entertainment, complete with heroes, villains, original tunes and parodies of popular songs and more. 7:30 p.m. Fri., 3, 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. $25, $10 for kids ages 16 and younger. (734) 635-8450 or theatrenova.org.

“A Christmas Carol,” the performance is an adaption and original staging by Charles Nolte, and tells the tale of an inconsiderate miser and the ghosts who haunt him. Various days/times through Sun. Tickets start at $24. Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. mbtheatre.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Dave Landau. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10, $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. (248) 875-6524.

FRIDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Sach Martina, Brett Kline and Blain Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thurs. Show begins at 7:30 p.m.; Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Fri. Show starts at 7;15 p.m. $10, $18. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Rob Little. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $10, $16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

MUSEUMS

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The exhibit runs through March 1, 2020. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

SATURDAY

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. This exhibits runs Saturday through March 15, 2020. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2020.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, (which includes renowned African-American artists like Kerry James Marshall) address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published over 500 editions with more than 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Now through April 15, 2020. $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 East Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Now through May 3, 2020. 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

GALLERIES

THURSDAY

Richard Prince: Portraits, an American artist of international recognition who’s known for his use of appropriated imagery. Museum hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs, Fri. Closed Mon., Tues. Now through Jan. 5, 2020. Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, 4454 Woodward, Detroit. mocadetroit.org.

ETC.

FRIDAY

Wild Lights, 5 million LED lights illuminate everything from trees to numerous sculptures throughout the front portion of the zoo. Thurs.-Tues. $11-$18. Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile at Woodward, Royal Oak. (248) 541-5717 or detroitzoo.org.

TUESDAY

New Year’s Eve at Andiamo, count down to the New Year at Andiamo with a celebration at each location (Bloomfield Hills, Warren, Dearborn and Fenton). Party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Call locations for pricing and reservations. Tax and gratuity are not included in any of the packages.

DTE’s Beacon Park New Year’s Eve Kid’s Countdown, the family-friendly event includes giveaways, a red carpet, balloon drop, and activities, including crafts, for all ages. Be sure to snap some photos with the holiday light installation that has transformed the park into a winter wonderland. 1-6 p.m. Tues. DTE’s Beacon Park, corner of Grand River and Cass, Detroit.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

