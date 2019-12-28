1. "The SpongeBob Musical" at Fox Theatre: This legendary Nickelodeon series comes to life on stage in this award-winning and critically acclaimed stage musical. Hear original songs by musical greats like Steve Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Yolanda Adams, Sara Bareilles, John Legend and many more. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and noon and 5:30 p.m. Sun. $40 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

The award-winning show “The SpongeBob Musical” is at the Fox Theatre through Sunday. (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

2. Ratt at Fillmore Detroit: Have a very hair band holiday with a concert from 1980s rockers Ratt. The band is known for the glam metal songs "Round and Round" and "Lay it Down." They perform with local opening rock and metal bands Artificial Agent and Dead in 5. 7 p.m. Sat. $10 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

3. Kwanzaa Celebration at the Wright Museum: Feel the beat of the drums during this Detroit museum's annual Kwanzaa celebration. The free events have speakers, African dance groups, art and more. 6-9 p.m. Sat. and 2-5 p.m. Sun. plus Mon.-Wed. Free. 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/28/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/2736658001/