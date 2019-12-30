Detroit Youth Choir to hold auditions on Saturday
Want to shoot for the stars with the Detroit Youth Choir? You'll get your chance this weekend.
On Saturday, the famed choir, which finished second this fall on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will hold auditions for new members from 1-4 p.m. at Marygrove College, 8425 W. McNichols in Detroit. Those who audition are asked to sing a song or perform a monologue or dance routine of his or her choice. There is a $5 audition fee.
Choir Director Anthony T. White said the group usually holds auditions every six months — in September and January — for the choir, which is open to kids ages 8 to 18 from all over Metro Detroit.
During the group's storied run on "AGT," the choir nearly doubled its size from 52 members to 110 members after the September auditions. White said having a choir that big is a dream come true.
To learn more about Saturday's auditions, email lrnero@altmgtmktg.com.
