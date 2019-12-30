Want to shoot for the stars with the Detroit Youth Choir? You'll get your chance this weekend.

On Saturday, the famed choir, which finished second this fall on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will hold auditions for new members from 1-4 p.m. at Marygrove College, 8425 W. McNichols in Detroit. Those who audition are asked to sing a song or perform a monologue or dance routine of his or her choice. There is a $5 audition fee.

Buy Photo Anthony T. White, director of the Detroit Youth Choir, addresses the choir earlier this fall. The choir will hold auditions for new members on Saturday. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Choir Director Anthony T. White said the group usually holds auditions every six months — in September and January — for the choir, which is open to kids ages 8 to 18 from all over Metro Detroit.

During the group's storied run on "AGT," the choir nearly doubled its size from 52 members to 110 members after the September auditions. White said having a choir that big is a dream come true.

The Detroit Youth Choir finished second on this season of "America's Got Talent" on NBC. (Photo: NBC)

To learn more about Saturday's auditions, email lrnero@altmgtmktg.com.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2019/12/30/detroit-youth-choir-holds-auditions-saturday/2775246001/