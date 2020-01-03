1. Cirque du Soleil: Axel at Little Caesars Arena: This high-octane, dramatic spectacular blends expert ice skating prowess with acrobatics. 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 1 and 5 p.m. Sun. $44 and up. 2645 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Aerial circus artist Noemie Beauchamp practices her routine backstage during a rehearsal for the Cirque du Soleil performance of Axel, at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

2. Rihanna x Beyonce Dance Party at El Club: Dance to hits by two queens of pop, R&B and hip-hop Saturday night at this popular Southwest Detroit club. There will be themed drink specials and VIP tickets that include a bottle of bubbly and entry at the front of the line. 10 p.m. Sat. $5 general admission, $40 VIP for two. 4114 W. Vernor, Detroit. (313) 436-1793 or elclubdetroit.com.

3. 1964: The Tribute at Magic Bag: Get Beatlemania all over again with this popular tribute group that is known for its attention to detail while performing live as the Fab 4 did, with minimal production and no elaborate costumes. 7 p.m. Sun. $30 in advance. 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

Melody Baetens

