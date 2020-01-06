Young actors and performers are invited to an open audition call for the upcoming Broadway musical about Michael Jackson at the DoubleTree at Fort Shelby in downtown Detroit on Sunday.

Young Michael Jackson in a photo from an expanded Jackson 5 exhibit at the Motown Historical Museum in 2010, marking the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. (Photo: Motown Historical Museum )

Taking place this summer at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City, "MJ the Musical" is looking for actors to play the King of Pop as a young boy around the age of 10, as well as the superstar in his late teens to 30. Tony Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes has been cast in the main role as Jackson.

Those looking to audition in person can come to the open call 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel, 525 W. Lafayette in Detroit. The production is also taking video submissions.

"MJ" is looking in cities across the country for talent. Producers are looking to fill stage roles, as well as understudy parts. According to a press release issued Monday, hopefuls "must possess the singing and dancing chops for the role of Michael Jackson at various stages of his life in the upcoming Broadway production."

The show's book is written by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and it is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon.

For more information on how to audition, visit mjthemusical.com/audition-information.

