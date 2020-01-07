Jan. 18 service planned at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church

A memorial service has been planned for Mark David Fisher, a key figure in Detroit's electronic music scene, who died last week.

The DJ and curator of the online forum Detroit Luv will be laid to rest Jan. 18 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Fwy. in Detroit. The service begins at 11 a.m., following an hour-long visitation for friends and family.

Fisher died Jan. 2 after suffering a brain hemorrhage, according to reports. He was 50.

"He was a connector in our community and will be sorely missed," the electronic music collective Detroit Techno Militia wrote in a Facebook post.

Paxahau, the group that produces Detroit's annual Movement Festival, memorialized Fisher with a tweet that said "RIP MD" and a Detroit Luv logo.

