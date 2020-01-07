Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Lizzo will be first female act to headline Bonnaroo festival
Associated Press
Published 12:17 p.m. ET Jan. 7, 2020 | Updated 12:24 p.m. ET Jan. 7, 2020
Nashville, Tenn. – After dominating 2019, Detroit born singer-rapper Lizzo will be the first female act to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June. Tool and Tame Impala will also headline the four-day festival.
The festival announced the lineup Tuesday for its 19th year. Bonnaroo will be held June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The 1975, Vampire Weekend and others will also perform.
Returning to Bonnaroo will be Leon Bridges, Bassnectar, Run The Jewels, as well as the group Oysterhead, featuring Les Claypool of Primus, Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at bonnaroo.com.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/07/lizzo-headline-bonnaroo-festival/40955935/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments