1. Plymouth Ice Festival: One of the area's favorite annual winter festivals, this neighborhood event returns with interactive ice sculptures, a chainsaw competition, a tubing run, petting zoo and other family-friendly fun. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Downtown Plymouth. (248) 817-8836 or plymouthicefestival.com. By the way, the nearby Penn Theatre (760 Penniman) is hosting screenings of "Frozen 2" for $3 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

Buy Photo Frank Forest, left, his wife Michela and their dog "Chuy" get their photo taken with an interactive ice carving of elves at the 33rd Annual Plymouth Ice Festival. (Photo: Brandy Baker / The Detroit News)

2. "Stomp" at Macomb Center: Get into the rhythm of this popular stage show that has been banging away for a quarter century. The show has no dialog or instruments, just eight percussionists using every day items to create a blast of entertainment. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sat. and 3 p.m. Sun. $48.50 and up. 44575 Garfield, Clinton Township. (586) 286-2222 or macombcenter.com.

3. Free day at Michigan Science Center: Learn about water conservation in an exciting way at the "Conserve This Colorful Planet" exhibit and educational activities. Axalta Coatings Systems, which sponsored the exhibit, will be on hand with its 2020 Automotive Color of the Year display. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 5020 John R, Detroit. Download free tickets at mi-sci.org.

Melody Baetens

