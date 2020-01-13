Who wants to meet Kermit the Frog?

You'll get your chance Friday, when the green charmer from "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show" goes on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts through March. Joining him in the puppet cases on the museum's first floor will be another celebrity puppet, America's favorite cowpoke, Howdy Doody.

The DIA's Kermit the Frog will go on display Friday through March. (Photo: Detroit Institute of Arts)

Creator Jim Henson donated Kermit to the DIA in 1971, though the character had its earliest origins in 1955 in "Sam and Friends" on WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., long before "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show."

Howdy Doody, star of "The Howdy Doody Show" which debuted on NBC in 1947, was willed to the DIA according to an agreement between the network, the museum and the show's last puppeteer.

However, in 2000, the DIA had to fight a protracted legal battle to secure Howdy after the puppeteer's heirs attempted to auction him off to the highest bidder.

