Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland is the first celebrity announced for this year's annual Motor City Comic Con.

Motor City Comic Con turns 30
Zack Stone walks down the aisles as Pennywise, the dancing clown from Stephen King's "It" book and film, at the 30th anniversary of the Motor City Comic Con in Novi on Friday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tim Parrelly with wife Ehlana Parrelly and daughter Ellie Parrelly, 5 months, look the part in classic Batman, Robin and the Joker outfits at the Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Predators Bill Krieg, Sarah Krieg and Nichole Ferguson are no doubt on the hunt at the Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
You never know who or what you might see at the Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Audrey Papp came to the convention as Data from the "Star Trek: Next Generation" series. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Rod Vaughen, 15, spars with Captain America, otherwise known as Vincent Fronius, on the floor at the Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vincent Fronius is doubly Marvel-ous as a strong Captain America who also wields Thor's hammer. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Actress Neve Campbell had a line of fans waiting to say hello and get an autograph. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jerry Olson, a Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka from Star Wars Clone Wars, takes a break during the Motor City Comic Con. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tim Parrelly, wife Ehlana Parrelly and daughter Ellie Parrelly, 5 months, take a stroll through the Motor City Comic Con as classic Batman, Robin and the Joker. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Little Wonder Woman, Ailyn Cullum, 8 months, enjoys the fun with mother Angie Cullum at Comic Con. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Susan Williams and George Williams are Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Chewbacca is portrayed by Glenn Fry, of Morenci, Michigan. He is a member of The Rebel Legion and handmade his costume. Thousand of fans attended the 30th Annual Motor City Comic Con at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Lisa Schalm of Grand Rapids lets her Alf head rest on the floor as she waits for her father near the bathrooms. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Frank Schalm, left, of Bloomfield Hills, helps his daughter, Lisa Schalm, of Grand Rapids, put on her Alf mask. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fans shop at the "Sons of Anarchy" booth. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kim Westenberg, left, of Lenox Township, portrays Hawk Girl as she poses with actor Theo Rossi, who played Juan Carlos "Juice" Ortiz in the FX series, "Sons of Anarchy." Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
"Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, left, who played Jax Teller in the FX drama, signs his autograph for fan Samantha Trigg of Brighton.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
"Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, left, who played Jax Teller in the FX drama, signs his autograph for fan Samantha Trigg of Brighton.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
"Sons of Anarchy" star Charlie Hunnam, center, who played Jax Teller in the FX drama, is surrounded by a security detail as he gives a high-five to a fan during his autograph session. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fans with pre-purchased tickets line up around the back of the building as they pass the loading docks. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Jake Hines, center, 11, of Algonac, poses with Ryan Lientz, of Rochester Hills, who portrays Batman and friend Bowen Kline, of Romeo, who portrays Superman. Both men handmade their costumes. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Peggy Roby of Northville takes a break and reads the 30th year special edition program guide. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Amanda Robbins and her husband, Michael Robbins, left, both of Romulas, wait for the arrival of former WWE star Shawn Michaels to get his autograph. Amanda recently found out she is pregnant. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Zackery Tucker of Quincy portrays Deadpool. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Actor John Cleese, best know for his various roles in the British comedy "Monty Python's Flying Circus," shares a smile with a fan during his autograph session. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Kira Civitella, left, 17, of Rochester, looks as her cellphone while portraying Catwoman, as she is followed by Alexis Huckavy, right, 16, of Rochester Hills, who portrays The Crow. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
"The Office" cast member Kevin, portrayed by Brian Baumgartner, greets fans at an autograph session. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detailed images of Marvel superheroes, Broadway stars, and Netflix characters at the 30th annual Motor City Comic Con were captured in an unusual medium: chalk. Beth Zwolski Tobias, 29, known as The Chalk Girl, is the creator of this unique artwork. A chalk artist for five summers at the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois, Zwolski Tobias can take up to 50 hours to complete a single piece. However, at Comic Con, she starts a new piece each day that takes her around eight hours to complete. When complete, she auctions off these pieces, typically starting the bidding at $1,000. Photo courtesy of Clark Doman
    Returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace May 15-17, the comic show and pop culture convention has been around since 1989 and spans more than 371,000 square feet of space. 

    Tickets are on sale now at motorcitycomiccon.com, and start at $30 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Kids age 5 and younger are admitted for free. 

    "24" and "The Lost Boys" star Sutherland is on board as the first celebrity guest. He appears on May 16 for autograph and photo opportunities with fans, $80 and $100, respectively. 

    Organizers say 72,000 people attended the con in 2019. Besides more comic artist and around 40 celebrity guests, this year is expected to be highlighted by a cosplay contest, more stuff for little ones and an after party on May 16. 

    The Suburban Collection Showplace is at 46100 Grand River in Novi. Comic Con hours are 12:30-7 p.m. May 15, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. May 16 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17. Visit www.motorcitycomiccon.com to purchase tickets or get more information. 

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @melodybaetens

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/14/motor-city-comic-con-returns-may-15-17-kiefer-sutherland-appear/4468219002/