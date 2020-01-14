Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland is the first celebrity announced for this year's annual Motor City Comic Con.

Returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace May 15-17, the comic show and pop culture convention has been around since 1989 and spans more than 371,000 square feet of space.

Tickets are on sale now at motorcitycomiccon.com, and start at $30 for adults and $10 for ages 6-12. Kids age 5 and younger are admitted for free.

Kiefer Sutherland (Photo: Valery Hache / AFP/Getty Images)

"24" and "The Lost Boys" star Sutherland is on board as the first celebrity guest. He appears on May 16 for autograph and photo opportunities with fans, $80 and $100, respectively.

Organizers say 72,000 people attended the con in 2019. Besides more comic artist and around 40 celebrity guests, this year is expected to be highlighted by a cosplay contest, more stuff for little ones and an after party on May 16.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is at 46100 Grand River in Novi. Comic Con hours are 12:30-7 p.m. May 15, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. May 16 and 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17. Visit www.motorcitycomiccon.com to purchase tickets or get more information.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/14/motor-city-comic-con-returns-may-15-17-kiefer-sutherland-appear/4468219002/