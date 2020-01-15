OUR PICKS

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!”

at the Fox Theatre

Be part of a street celebration when “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” visits Detroit. The inaugural production features favorite Sesame Street pals, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and others, in a brand-new on-stage adventure. Guests can sing along to new and familiar songs, including “I love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Other highlights include dancing to the beat with Elmo, exploring a winter wonderland and taking flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his feathered friends. Wed. through Feb. 2. Tickets start at $15. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com. For group sales, call (313) 471-3099.

“A Bronx Tale”

at the Fisher Theatre

This performance takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man finds himself torn between the father he loves and the mob boss he wants to be. This story of loyalty and family comes to life with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies). Tues. through Feb. 2, 2020. Schedule: 8 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 7:30 p.m. Sun. and 2 p.m. Sat., Sun. Tickets start at $67. Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

Progressive Detroit Boat Show

at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center)

See the latest new model introductions, accessories, and gadgets for boating enthusiasts. Dealers will have boats on display and for sale. Cocktails will be available at the Tiki or 80’s Bar. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., Mon; 3-9 p.m. Tues.-Fri. (Sat. through Jan. 26). $13 adults, free for children younger than 12 with an adult. Also, free for active military, police and firefighters. The Detroit Boat Show only accepts U.S. currency. Monday is Senior Day — 65 and older free admission during show hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. TCF Center, One Washington Blvd., Detroit. (313) 877-8777 or tcfcenterdetroit.com.

Buy Photo People walk passed a Pursuit DC 325 Dual Console boat from Lands End Marina, Harrison Township, at the Detroit Boat Show. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

LIVE MUSIC

FRIDAY

Thunderstruck, 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $10. Saint Andrews Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

Friday Night Live Concert Series, Now known as “Live,” the focus will be on talented, local singer-songwriters. Jeff Scott & Band will perform. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Sat. $16 advance at eventbrite.com, or at the door (cash only). Farmington Civic Theater, 33332 Grand River, downtown Farmington. theFCT.com.

SATURDAY

The Almost, “If I Believed You Tour 2020,” 6 p.m. Sat. Tickets start at $20. Shelter, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. standrewsdetroit.com.

SUNDAY

Timbre of Cedar, new independent sounds from Westland. 7:30 p.m. Sun. $20. The Ark, 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor. thetimbreofcedar.com/home.

MONDAY

Robert Jones & Matt Watroba: The Movement that Sang, a celebration of the life and musical legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. $20 adults, $10 students. The Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818 or theark.org.

TUESDAY

Masters of Hawaiian Music, 8 p.m. Tues. $25. Ark, 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818 or theark.org.

THEATRE

Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” this comedy of the London and Broadway stages centers around cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” Madam Arcati. Performances now through Feb. 2. Meadow Brook Theatre (on the campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. mbtheatre.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Mike Armstrong. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Joe Kwaczala. Also performing will be Nick Dlouhy, and Justin Jackson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri. Show begins at 7:15 p.m. $18. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Andy Hendrickson. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $12-$15. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

SATURDAY

The Ark, featuring comedian Heywood Banks. 8 p.m. Sat. $25. 316 S. Main, Ann Arbor. (734) 761-1818 or theark.org. heywoodbanks.com.

MUSEUMS

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The exhibit runs through March 1; Also, every Fri., take “The Big Picture Guided Tour” of the DIA. Tours depart from the Great Hall at 6 p.m. Free with general admission, which is no cost for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

SATURDAY

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. This exhibits runs through March 15. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, (which includes renowned African-American artists like Kerry James Marshall) address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published more than 500 editions with over 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Now through April 15, 2020. $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 East Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Now through May 3. 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

GALLERIES

FRIDAY

Debut Solo Exhibitons, in the main gallery, Nick Doyle will present Paved Paradise, the artists’ latest investigation into American iconography and masculine idealism. The side gallery will feature Mike Cloud & John Riepenhoff, a collaborative installation comprising paintings by Cloud installed within Riepenhoff’s ongoing sculpture series entitled “Handler.” (The exhibit runs through Feb. 22.) Reyes, Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342. reyesfinn.com.

SUNDAY

Detroit Artists in Group Show, nine of the city’s artists come together to stage a group show of paintings and sculpture in an exhibition titled “Natural/Automatic.” Other highlights will include huge moving, magical, metal animal sculptures that ride bicycles that were created by Juan Martinez, who was named a 2017 Kresge Arts in Detroit fellow. An artist talk will be led in the gallery by Mike Ross at 1 p.m. Feb. 9. (The exhibit runs through Feb. 13.) Janice Charach Gallery (inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit), 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.

ETC.

SATURDAY

Royal Oak Toy Show, vendor capacity has been expanded this year to include over 200 tables, with 50 vendors selling an array of merchandise. Items for sale will include Transformers, slot cars, Hot Wheels, robots, video games, and 1980s and 1990 toys. Most prices will range from a few dollars to $100. Food and free parking will be available. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. $5, free for those 12 and younger with an adult. Due to construction, additional parking will be available at two nearby parking structures, Center Street Parking (two blocks west on Center) and Imagine Theater Parking structures (1.5 blocks northwest on Troy). The market also offers free valet service at its south entrance. Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak.

Wild Winter Saturday, an annual series of winter-themed events held on select Saturdays in January and February at the Detroit Zoo. The event features zookeeper talks, arts and crafts, games and educational experiences. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Free with zoo admission. (Continues 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 1, and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15). 8450 W. 10 Mile at Woodward, Royal Oak. Detroitzoo.org.

SUNDAY

“Harriet Quimby, America’s First Female Flyer,” a presentation by Robert Myers from the Historical Society of Michigan, and hosted by the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society. In the early 1900s, Michigan native Harriet Quimby gained fame as America’s first woman pilot. She was also a drama critic, screenwriter, actress and spokesperson for a popular soft drink. Learn about the rise and fall of this little-known American legend. 2 p.m. Sun. Admission by donation. 16600 Stephen, Eastpointe. mimths.org.

MONDAY

Snowfort and Campfire, dress for the weather and be ready to help build an igloo-style snow fort made from all natural materials. The fort will also be deconstructed at the end, and there will be a talk about “leaving no trace.” A campfire and hot chocolate will be provided. This family program is recommended for children ages 7 and older. 1-2:30 p.m. Mon. $5 adults, $3 children. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Registration is required by Sun. at rochesterhills.org/outdoors. Meet in Bloomer Park parking lot, 345 John R., Rochester. (248) 656-4753.

