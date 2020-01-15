Dining news

Pernoi launches a la carte menu: New, upscale restaurant Pernoi in Birmingham has expanded the a la carte offerings in its main Maple Room. Chef Luciano DelSignore has crafted a menu with both hot and cold starters, salads, pastas such as tortellini in broth ($24) and entrees including Rohan duck with black lentils, currants and sunchokes ($35). 310 E. Maple, Birmingham. (248) 940-0000 or pernoibirmingham.com.

Pernoi in Birmingham has expanded its a la carte menu, which features this tortellini dish. (Photo: Pernoi)

On the Border serves Beyond Meat tacos: You’ve seen the plant-based, meat-free burgers pop up at handfuls of national chain restaurants, now it’s tacos’ time. On the Boarder Mexican Grill & Cantina will offer plant-based ground “meat” from Beyond Meat in its enchiladas, nachos and tacos. Visit ontheborder.com for locations.

Cooper’s Hawk plans Troy location: Illinois-based restaurant and winery chain Cooper’s Hawk is planning for a third Michigan location this spring in Troy. The award-winning wine makers are hosting a hiring fair 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 4-5 at 100 W. Big Beaver next to the Marriott hotel. Currently there are Cooper’s Hawk locations in Clinton Township and Kentwood. Visit chwinery.com.

New Checker’s opens in Detroit: A new drive-thru location of Checker’s fast food burger and fries restaurant will open Jan. 27 at 14858 E. Eight Mile in Detroit. There are 10 locations in the city and nearly 60 state-wide.

Boat Days at Mudgie’s Deli: To inject some summertime flavors and decor into winter, and to celebrate the Detroit Boat Show at the TFC Center in downtown Detroit this week, Mudgie’s has special menu with house-smoked jerk pulled pork sandwiches, New England clam chowder, banana splits, tropical drinks and island vibes. Through Jan. 26. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or mudgiesdeli.com.

Lobster Fest at Joe Muer Seafood: Here’s a deal for crustacean lovers. Get a four-course lobster meal, including a mini lobster corndog to start, choice of lobster bisque or a salad, an entree of a whole Maine lobster or lobster pot pie, plus dessert. $55 per person. Special runs through Feb. 1. 400 Renaissance Center, Suite 1404, Detroit. (313) 567-6837. 39475 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 792-9609.

Lobster Fest at Table No. 2: This four-course meal includes lobster-stuffed mushrooms, lobster bisque, your choice of grilled or broiled whole lobster and a carrot cake or cheesecake for dessert. $50 per person. Deal runs through Jan. 31. 18925 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 340-9550 or tablenumber2.com.

The Coral Room at Standby: For one month, cocktail bar and restaurant Standby will be transformed into the Coral Room, an ocean-themed pop-up. The thematic cocktail menu are inspired by ocean-based ingredients and water deities like Aphrodite and Oeolyca. The Coral Room at Standby runs through January. Reservations recommended. 225 Gratiot, Detroit. standbydetroit.com.

Cocktails by Candlelight at Grosse Pointe War Memorial: The War Memorial transforms its historic Alger House into a premier cocktail lounge where guests can sip, mix and mingle and play board games by the fireplace. Admission includes your first drink and light hors d’oeurves. 6:30-10 p.m. Thurs. $15. 32 Lake Shore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511 or warmemorial.org.

50th Anniversary at Olga’s Kitchen: To celebrate 50 year of Olga’s, guests can get 50 cents off the Original Olga when using the restaurant chain’s mobile app, Monday through Jan. 26. More special events and promotions are planned for 2020 to honor the milestone. Olgas.com for locations.

Hazel, Ravine and Downtown in Birmingham will become Hazel’s Crab Trap Tuesday through Feb. 16. (Photo: Hazel, Ravine and Downtown)

Hazel’s Crab Trap at Hazel, Ravines and Downtown: This bright Birmingham destination will experience a seafood takeover for several weeks this winter. Expect a menu of stone crab, a Florida delicacy, plus conch fritters, grouper Reuben sandwiches, alligator bites, gumbo, vegan “crab” cakes and more. Hazel’s Crab Trap starts Tuesday and runs through Feb. 16. 1 Peabody, Birmingham. Visit HRD.Kitchen to make reservations.

Soup City 2020: The Roaring 20s at Gem Theatre: A fundraiser for COTS, this concert includes small plates from more than 25 local restaurants and live music from Alexander Zonjic & Friends. 6-10 p.m. Jan. 23. $60 general admission, $110 VIP with open bar. 333 Madison, Detroit. give.cotsdetroit.org/ge/soupcity2020.

Burns Night at Urbanrest Brewing: Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery returns with its annual celebration of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. This family-friendly event has Scotch eggs, neeps and tatties and other regional favorites, plus live music and storytelling. 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Free admission. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. ackroydsbakery.com.

Spacecat V-stro Brunch at Urbanrest Brewing Company: Vegetarian comfort food pop-up Spacecat will roll into this Ferndale brewery for brunch service. Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 26. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. facebook.com/spacecatvstro.

Cupcake Tasting at Detroit Writing Room: Sample baked sweets from local cupcake shops and vote on your favorite. 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22. $10 admission until Feb. 1, then $15. 1514 Washington, Suite 203, Detroit. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Hot Cheese Swiss Alps Dinner at Frame: The cheese course is every course when chef Erika Kubick, known as the “Cheese Slut,” joins forces with Frame’s chef Rebecca LaMalfa for a four-course dinner featuring fondue, raclette, sesame-crusted saganaki and Japanese cheesecake. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $60 per person plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

Vegan Ice Cream Workshop at Frame: Detroit vegan creamery Ice Cream Plant will teach a class on how to make plant-based, dairy-free ice cream with sweet sauces and crunchy toppings. 6:30 p.m. March 4. $65 plus tax and service fee. 23839 John R, #2, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com.

