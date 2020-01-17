1. 62nd Annual Detroit Boat Show at TCF Center: Imagine the warm lake breeze through your hair this summer as you browse boats and other shiny, new water crafts at this year's indoor boat show, which kicks off Saturday. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. (through Jan. 26). $13. 1 Washington, Detroit. detroitboatshow.net.

Buy Photo Wilson Marine employee Paiton Bater polishes a 26-foot Hurricane deck boat in preparation for the Detroit Boat Show. The show begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 26, weeks earlier than its usual February timeslot. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

2. Hip Hop Smackdown at Fox Theatre: Hear MCs from the past several decades of hip-hop and rap perform live at this historic downtown theater. Lil Kim, Fat Joe, Naughty by Nature, Too Short and Lil Booie are scheduled to appear, but the lineup is subject to change. 8 p.m. Sat. $59 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

3. Michigan Winter Dog Classic at Suburban Collection Showplace: More than 7,000 good boys and girls from around 160 breeds will be part of the fun of this annual dog show. Besides judging based on the standards of the American Kennel Club, the show also has health clinics, K-9 demos, agility events and other exhibitions. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $10. Discounts for kids, seniors, military and families. $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Detroit. themichiganwinterdogclassic.com.

Melody Baetens

