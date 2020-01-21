CLOSE
Novi — Metro Detroiters hoping for their big break in show business got their chance Tuesday to audition for a spot on the NBC program "America's Got Talent" at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

The open audition was the eighth of nine such sessions being held around the country to find performers for the show's upcoming 15th season. 

Among those trying out was Sarah Wilke, a singer whose stage name is Sarah Lynn.

"I went to 'American Idol' but didn't get past the first round," she said. "Even just making it past the first round I think is enough for me. Just a validation that this is what is meant to be, where I'm meant to be."

Over the summer, the Detroit Youth Choir, a group of Metro Detroit singers ranging in ages 8 to 18, finished second on the talent show. 

 The program is broadcast at 8 p.m. Mondays in Detroit on WDIV-TV (Ch. 4).

Sarah Wilke, 26, stage name Sarah Lynn, softly sings 'Put The Gun Down' by ZZ Ward, as comedian 'Serathin Sabertooth' of Green Bay, in costume, paces waiting for their turns to audition for the America's Got Talent judges at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on January 21, 2020.
The Detroit Youth Choir, last years America's Got Talent runners up, perform for those auditioning for the next America's Got Talent show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on January 21, 2020. Executive producer Jason Raff says, "First off, they are a great friend of the show and also we're extremely proud and happy for what they did for our show but also for Detroit in general. I've never seen, after the show, a community come together and support them. We came back to Detroit in part because we found them here. There is just a sense in this city of a real communal spirit. There are a lot of reasons to bring them by and also to be selfish and see them again. Their spirit just made the whole crew enthusiastic."
America's Got Talent audition participants film a segment for the upcoming show.
Singer Sarah Wilke, 26, stage name Sarah Lynn, of Lansing chats with spoken word artist Demetri Christian of Detroit as they wait for their turn to perform for the judges at the America's Got Talent auditions.
Wrestler "The Mysterious Movado" of "Planet Detroit" goes through the interview process before auditioning for the judges for the next 'America's Got Talent' television show at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on January 21, 2020.
Rapper Meshach Modebe and mother Edith Modebe of Boston wait for her son's turn to audition for the judges at America's Got Talent.
