Novi — Metro Detroiters hoping for their big break in show business got their chance Tuesday to audition for a spot on the NBC program "America's Got Talent" at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Buy Photo Sarah Wilke, 26, stage name Sarah Lynn, softly sings 'Put The Gun Down' by ZZ Ward, as comedian 'Serathin Sabertooth' of Green Bay, in costume, paces waiting for their turns to audition for the America's Got Talent judges at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan on January 21, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The open audition was the eighth of nine such sessions being held around the country to find performers for the show's upcoming 15th season.

Among those trying out was Sarah Wilke, a singer whose stage name is Sarah Lynn.

"I went to 'American Idol' but didn't get past the first round," she said. "Even just making it past the first round I think is enough for me. Just a validation that this is what is meant to be, where I'm meant to be."

Over the summer, the Detroit Youth Choir, a group of Metro Detroit singers ranging in ages 8 to 18, finished second on the talent show.

The program is broadcast at 8 p.m. Mondays in Detroit on WDIV-TV (Ch. 4).

