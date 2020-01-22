OUR PICKS

Mo’Nique

at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino

The comedian and actress, who started her career with “The Queens of Comedy” and performing in her role as Nicole “Nikki” Parker on the television series “The Parkers,” brings her comedy tour to town. 8 p.m. Thurs. Tickets: $50, $40 and $38. All guests must be at least 21 years of age with valid photo I.D. MotorCity Casino, 2901 Grand River, Detroit. motorcitycasino.com

Snoop Dogg

at the Fillmore Detroit

Snoop Dogg will perform Sunday at the Fillmore Detroit. (Photo: Rich Polk / Getty Images)

The multi-talented entertainer, known for his skills as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, entrepreneur and actor, will perform on stage in Detroit this weekend. 7 p.m. Sun. Tickets start at $69. Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5451.

Frank McComb

at Aretha’s Jazz Cafe

His music style centers around the sounds of soul, jazz, blues and pop. His virtuoso vocal and piano work has made him not only a highly sought after session musician, but also popular on the soul, jazz and R&B scenes. After signing to Motown’s jazz label, “MoJazz,” McComb was able to lend his vocal skills to the Buckshot LeFonque (featuring Branford Marsalis) hit song “Another Day.” It was this featured performance that led to his recording contract with Columbia Records in 1998, where he recorded and released his debut CD “Love Stories,” in 2000. He’s been honored by Music Radar as the 27th greatest keyboard player of all time. 8 p.m. Sat. $35, includes preservation fee. (He’ll also hold the first master class for the Frank McComb Independent Artist Institute (FMIA) before the concert Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. The fee is $250 per person.) Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500 or jazzcafedetroit.com.

BIG SHOWS

FRIDAY

Randy Ellison, Release party and concert. 8 p.m. Fri. $10. Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500 or jazz cafedetroit.com.

Magic City Hippies, 9 p.m. Fri. $17.50. Shelter, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. standrewsdetroit.com. Fri.

SATURDAY

Imposters in Effect, Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Sat. $15. Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

MONDAY

Nick Fradiani, winner of the 2015 Season of American Idol, performs. 8 p.m. Mon. $15 (plus $5 preservation fee). Aretha’s Jazz Cafe, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8500 or jazz cafedetroit.com.

WEDNESDAY

Lettuce, Doors open at 7 p.m. Wed. $26, $46. Saint Andrew’s Hall, E. Congress, Detroit. (313) 833-9700 or standrewsdetroit.com.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings Nightnotes Series, A celebration of the new year that recognizes “Women in Jazz.” Featured will be the Ellen Rowe Quartet, led by performer, composer and educator Ellen Rowe. The first concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thurs. at Detroit Design Center, 4225 Third, Detroit. The second performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fri. (Doors open at 7 p.m.) at Hagopian World of Rugs, 850 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham. Tickets: $30 general, $25 seniors 65 and older, and $15 for those 35 and younger. detroitchamberwinds.org.

FRIDAY

Gryphon Trio, A launch of its celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday year. 7:30-9 p.m. Fri. $45 premium, $30 general, $25 seniors, $10 students. Tickets sold through Chamber Music Society of Detroit. Grosse Pointe War Memorial (Patriot Theater), 32 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 881-7511.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY

James Cloyd and his band, 8 p.m. Fri., Sat. Gold Room (downstairs at the Fed), 15 S. Main, Clarkston. (248) 297-5833.

SATURDAY

Gryphon Trio, The group will perform in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday year. 7:30 p.m. Sat. $45, $30, $25, $10. Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton. (734) 394-5300, ext. 2.

TUESDAY

China Crisis, A rare club appearance from the 80’s New Wave English pop/rock band that formed in 1979 in Kirkby, near Liverpool, Merseyside with a core of vocalist/keyboardist Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tues. $25 advance. Magic Bag, 22920 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

THEATRE

FRIDAY

“Bright Colors and Bold Patterns,” A new solo play by comic and improvisor Drew Droege. It had a six-month off-Broadway run, and was extended numerous times after being a “Critics Pick” for both Time Out New York and the New York Times. It’s the night before Josh and Brennan’s picture-perfect Palm Springs wedding, and their old friend Gerry arrives car-cranky and a few beers in, furious that the invitation demands he “refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns.” 8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 5 p.m. Sun., and 8 p.m. Mon. $20 ($10 Mon.). Ringwald Theatre, 22742 Woodward, downtown Ferndale. (248) 545-5545 or theringwald.com.

THURSDAY

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” Be part of a street celebration when “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” visits Detroit. The inaugural production features favorite Sesame Street pals, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and others, in a brand-new onstage adventure. Guests can sing along to new and familiar songs, including “I love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Other highlights include dancing to the beat with Elmo, exploring a winter wonderland and taking flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his feathered friends. Through Feb. 2, 2020. Tickets start at $15. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com. For group sales, call (313) 471-3099.

“A Bronx Tale,” A performance that takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man finds himself torn between the father he loves and the mob boss he wants to be. This story of loyalty and family comes to life with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies). Schedule: 8 p.m.Thurs.-Sat.; 7:30 p.m. Sun., 2 p.m. Sat., Sun. and 8 p.m. Tues., Wed. Now through Feb. 2, 2020. Tickets start at $67. Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” This comedy of the London and Broadway stages centers around cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” Madame Arcati. Performances now through Feb. 2. Meadow Brook Theatre (on the campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. mbtheatre.com.

COMEDY

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Mike Bonner. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Rob Little. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Fri. Show begins at 7:15 p.m. $20. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Brad Wenzel. 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $9-$14. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

MUSEUMS

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. The exhibit runs through March 1; Also, every Fri., take “The Big Picture Guided Tour” of the DIA. Tours depart from the Great Hall at 6 p.m. Free with general admission, which is no cost for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

SATURDAY

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. This exhibits runs through March 15. 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

TUESDAY

“Queen: From the Collection of CCH Pounder,” This new exhibit features sculptures, paintings and mixed media works by such artists as Harmonia Rosales, Betye and Alison Saar, and Kehinde Wiley. Emmy-nominated “NCIS: New Orleans” actress CCH Pounder has talents extend into the world of art collecting, also. Pounder has selected pieces from her collection that focus on black women through feminine beauty, identity and power. The exhibit opens Tues and runs through April 5, 2020. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 East Warren, Midtown Detroit. thewright.org.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Exhibit runs through April 19, 2020.) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, which includes renowned African-American artists like Kerry James Marshall, address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published more than 500 editions with over 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Now through April 15, 2020. $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 East Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. Now through May 3. 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

GALLERIES

FRIDAY

Debut Solo Exhibitons, in the main gallery, Nick Doyle will present Paved Paradise, the artists’ latest investigation into American iconography and masculine idealism. The side gallery will feature Mike Cloud & John Riepenhoff, a collaborative installation comprising paintings by Cloud installed within Riepenhoff’s ongoing sculpture series entitled “Handler.” (The exhibit runs through Feb. 22, 2020.) Reyes, Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342. reyesfinn.com.

SUNDAY

Detroit Artists in Group Show, nine of the city’s artists come together to stage a group show of paintings and sculpture in an exhibition titled “Natural/Automatic.” Other highlights will include huge moving, magical, metal animal sculptures that ride bicycles that were created by Juan Martinez, who was named a 2017 Kresge Arts in Detroit fellow. An artist talk will be led in the gallery by Mike Ross at 1 p.m. Feb. 9. (The exhibit runs through Feb. 13, 2020.) Janice Charach Gallery (inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit), 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.

ETC.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Progressive Detroit Boat Show, See the latest new model introductions, accessories, and gadgets for boating enthusiasts. Dealers will have boats on display and for sale. Cocktails will be available at the Tiki or 80’s Bar. Thurs.-Sun. $13 adults, free for children younger than 12 with an adult. Also, free for active military, police and firefighters. The Detroit Boat Show only accepts U.S. currency. TCF Center (formerly Cobo Center), One Washington Blvd., Detroit. (313) 877-8777 or tcfcenterdetroit.com.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY

Chilly Fest 2020, the mid-winter event returns to downtown Port Huron, and kicks off at 8 p.m. Fri. with a live performance by Your Generation in Concert. It continues Sat. with more live music, featuring Blitz at noon, Ian Smith & Co., 4 p.m.; Brent Mireau, 6 p.m., and the Gobies performing at 8 p.m. Six restaurants will participate in the 2020 Chilly Fest Chili Cookoff. Samples will be available for $5 per person, from noon-3 p.m., in the main tent. All activites will be held inside McMorran Place, 701 McMorran in Port Huron, or nearby. (810) 985-6166 or chillyfest.org/.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

