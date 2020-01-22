Dining calendar

Soup City 2020: The Roaring 20s at Gem Theatre: A fundraiser for COTS, this concert includes small plates from more than 25 local restaurants and live music from Alexander Zonjic & Friends. 6-10 Thurs. $60 general admission, $110 VIP with open bar. 333 Madison, Detroit. give.cotsdetroit.org/ge/soupcity2020.

Burns Night is celebrated Friday at Urbanrest Brewing with Scottish cuisine from Ackroyd’s Bakery. (Photo: Ackroyd’s Bakery.)

Burns Night at Urbanrest Brewing: Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery returns with its annual celebration of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns. This family-friendly event has Scotch eggs, neeps and tatties and other regional favorites, plus live music and storytelling. 4 p.m. Fri. Free admission. 2615 Wolcott, Ferndale. ackroydsbakery.com.

Sliders, Spouts and Soup(er) Bowl 2020 at the Townsend Hotel: A fundraiser for Variety: the Children’s Charity, this event features a friendly competition between several local restaurants to see who has the best sliders, spuds and soups. Attendees can vote on a People’s Choice award and a panel of judges will select a Critic’s Choice winner. 6:30-11 p.m. Fri. $100-$150. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. Search Eventbrite.com for tickets.

Boat Days at Mudgie’s Deli: To inject some summertime flavors and decor into winter, and to celebrate the Detroit Boat Show at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit this week, Mudgie’s has special menu with house-smoked jerk pulled pork sandwiches, New England clam chowder, banana splits, tropical drinks and island vibes. Through Sunday. 1413 Brooklyn, Detroit. (313) 961-2000 or mudgiesdeli.com.

50th Anniversary at Olga’s Kitchen: To celebrate 50 year of Olga’s, guests can get 50 cents off the Original Olga when using the restaurant chain’s mobile app through Sunday. More special events and promotions are planned for 2020 to honor the milestone. Olgas.com for locations.

First Anniversary at Mootz Pizzeria + Bar: To celebrate its first year of business in downtown Detroit, Mootz is offering a free Mootz bread appetizer to any dine-in guest on Tuesday who tags the restaurant on their Instagram story. The pizzeria added some new menu items this winter, including a “bee sting pizza” with sopressata, basil and hot honey. 1230 Library, Detroit. (313) 243-1230 or mootzpizzeria.com.

Celebrating Black History Month with chefs Max Hardy and Cedric Andrews: Longtime friends and collaborators, these two chefs will present a six-course meal that starts with corn pudding and ends with plantation cake, with fritters, salted cod, pig and grits and roasted, stuffed snapper in the middle. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11. $70 plus tax and service fee. Beverage pairings available.

Chicken Paprikash Dinner at Carbon Athletic Club: Enjoy a meal of Hungarian chicken paprikash plus all the fixings. Arrive early because the last event of this kind sold out in less than three hours. Non-member are welcome. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $15. 111 Gates, Detroit. (313) 554-3518.

Dining news

Buddy’s donates $11,000 to Motown Museum: When Buddy’s Pizza opened its downtown Detroit restaurant in December, it donated proceeds from opening day to the Motown Museum. Tuesday, representatives from the pizza chain presented Motown Museum Chairwoman & CEO Robin R. Terry and Director of Development and Community Activation Paul Barker with a check for $11,000 from the day. Buddy’s Pizza is at 1565 Broadway, Detroit. Call (313) 765-1500 or visit buddyspizza.com.

Detroit jam-maker wins national award: The Teachers Pet apple butter from Detroit’s Gus & Grey small-batch jam producer won a Good Food Award at a ceremony in San Francisco last week. It was one of 16 finalists in the “preserves” category. The Good Food Awards received around 2,000 entries this year in a variety of categories. Along with Gus & Grey’s apple butter, other Michigan finalists include cheese from Idyll Farms, cider from Virtue Cider and Craft & Mason Coffee.

Rush Bowls now open near Fox Theatre: The latest business to open in the redeveloped strip near the Fox Theatre is Rush Bowls, a fast-casual chain that serves healthy fruit and veggie bowls. There are 26 locations in 15 states, and while this is the chain’s first Michigan location, at least four more Metro Detroit cafes are hoping to open in the next few years. 22 W. Columbia, Detroit. (313) 638-2598 or rushbowls.com.

Cafe Cortina named “most romantic” by Women’s Day: A longstanding Italian restaurant know for its beautiful gardens and classy setting, Cafe Cortina was mentioned in a recent Woman’s Day article listing the “most romantic” restaurants in each state. “Whether you’re in the mood for fresh pasta, salmon, or short ribs, Cafe Cortina has one of those menus where everything looks good.” The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner weekdays and dinner on Saturdays at 30715 W. 10 Mile in Farmington Hills. Call (248) 474-3033 or visit cafecortina.com.

Melody Baetens

