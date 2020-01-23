Roger Waters heading to Little Caesars Arena in July
Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 31
Roger Waters is mounting a summer tour that includes a July 14 date at Little Caesars Arena, the Pink Floyd mastermind's reps have announced.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Jan. 31 via Ticketmaster channels and start at $55.
The Little Caesars show falls on the front end of the tour, dubbed "This is Not a Drill." The outing kicks off July 8 in Pittsburgh and wraps Oct. 3 in Dallas.
Waters, 76, described the tour to Rolling Stone last year as "no-holds-barred." “It’ll be a new show," he said. "My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”
Waters' last Metro Detroit visit was a 2017 concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
agraham@detroitnews.com
@grahamorama
