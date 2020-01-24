1."Sesame Street Live" at Fox Theatre: Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and the gang return to the stage of the Fox this week. The cast, along with live emcees Casey and Caleb, will need the audience members' help with using teamwork to plan a party. 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Sat., and noon and 4 p.m. Sun. (through Feb. 2). $15 and up. 2211 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

2. Novi Home Show at Suburban Collection Showplace: With spring on the way, it's time to start thinking of improvement projects for your home and garden. This year's show features a guest appearance by "Trading Spaces" designer Laurie Smith. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $10 ages 13-54, $9 seniors, $5 parking. 46100 Grand River, Detroit. novihomeshow.com​​​.

The upcoming Novi Home Show will showcase many vendors. (Photo: Novi Home Show)

3. Snoop Dogg at Fillmore Detroit: One of the most prolific rappers of a generation, Snoop Dogg is on tour in support of his latest studio album "I Wanna Thank Me." The release, his 17th, features guest appearances by Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri, Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz, Slick Rick, Trey Songz and more, including the late Nate Dogg. 7 p.m. Sun. $57 and up. 2115 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 961-5450.

Melody Baetens

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/01/24/big-3-top-events-metro-detroit-saturday-and-sunday/4556807002/