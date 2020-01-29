OUR PICKS

Harlem Globetrotters

at U of D Calihan Hall

See the Harlem Globetrotters when they bring their all-new tour to town, showcasing the kind of fun and excitement that pushes basketball far beyond the rim. Those who purchase bench seats for the game will get a one-of-a-kind VIP experience that allows individuals to interact with the playful hoopsters the entire game, in addition to receiving an official jersey. 7 p.m. Sat. On the campus of University of Detroit Mercy, 4001 W. McNichols, Detroit. harlemglobetrotters.com/

World-Tour/Schedule/Calihan-Hall.

The Harlem Globetrotters show off their skills Saturday at U of D Calihan Hall. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Yvonne Orji

at Royal Oak Theater

The Nigerian-American actress and comedian will perform here as part of her first headlining stand-up tour, “Lagos to Laurel,” after recently opening for Chris Rock on his world wide comedy tour, and selling out last year at Caroline’s Comedy Club in New York. As an actress, she currently stars in HBO’s comedy series “Insecure,” and is working on a half-hour sitcom based on her life. Titled “First Gen,” the show is a family comedy about a Nigerian girl who trades medical school for a career in stand-up comedy and the adventures that ensue after her strict African mother discovers her plans. 7 p.m. Fri. Tickets start at $74. 318 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. (248) 399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Russian National Ballet Theatre

at Music Hall

The theater returns for a performance of the timeless “Swan Lake,” a ballet in four acts with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikowski and Elena Radchenko as the artistic director. It was founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, when many of the great dancers and choreographers of the Soviet Union’s ballet institutions began using their newfound creative freedom to start new companies. 8 p.m. Fri. Tickets: $30-$50. 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501 or musichall.org.

LIVE MUSIC

SATURDAY

Darnell Birthday Soulful Collective, join Darnell Kendricks as he celebrates his milestone birthday with a few musicians, singers, poets and other artistic friends. 8 p.m. Sat. $25. Aretha’s Jazz Cafe at Music Hall, 350 Madison, Detroit. (313) 887-8501 or musichall.org.

THURSDAY

Picturebooks (Germany), doors open at 7 p.m. $7 advance, $10 day of show. All ages. Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward, Ferndale. (248) 820-5596.

FRIDAY

The Boogie Woogie Kid, Matthew Ball, aka “The Boogie Woogie Kid,” and former attorney, will perform a piano and song show celebrating American favorites from New Orleans and the Swing Dance era. 7:30 p.m. Fri. $5, $8. Howell Opera House, 123 W. Grand River, Howell. (517) 540-0065.

THEATRE

SATURDAY

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune,” starring two Wilde Award Winning actors, Patrick Loos as Johnny, and OBTC artistic director Krista Schafer Ewbank as Frankie. Recommended for mature audiences only due to strong language and sexual situations. No nudity will be shown. $25, $20 seniors, and $15 students. Tickets available online at openbooktc.com or through the box office. Performances: 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 7, 8, 14, 15, 20-22, and 2 p.m. Sun., Feb. 9, 16. Open Book Theatre Company, 1621 West, Trenton. (734) 288-7753 or openbooktc.com.

WEDNESDAY

“Live from the Starlight Lounge,” a musical fundraising event that takes the audience into a nightclub scene where every musical era is represented — swing, jazz, bag band, lounge, rat pack and pop. 7 p.m. Wed. $25. Canton Village Theater, 50400 Cherry Hill, Canton Township. (734) 394-5300 or cantonvillagetheater.org.

THURSDAY

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” Be part of a street celebration when “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” visits Detroit. The inaugural production features favorite Sesame Street pals, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and others, in a brand-new onstage adventure. Guests can sing along to new and familiar songs, including “I Love Trash” and “C is for Cookie,” with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Other highlights include dancing to the beat with Elmo, exploring a winter wonderland and taking flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his feathered friends. (Through Sun.) Tickets start at $15. Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward, Detroit. 313presents.com. For group sales, call (313) 471-3099.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) presents the William Shakespeare play which explores love in all its forms, bringing it to the center of the performance where chaos and mishaps abound as fiery lovers, amateur actors, mischievous fairies and the forces of nature collide. $25 adults, $18 seniors, $10 veterans and students with a valid I.D. Marlene Boll Theatre, inside the Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Downtown Detroit. (313) 993-3273.

“A Bronx Tale,” a performance that takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s, where a young man finds himself torn between the father he loves and the mob boss he wants to be. This story of loyalty and family comes to life with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies). Schedule: 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 7:30 p.m. Sun., 2 p.m. Sat., Sun. Tickets start at $67. Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. ticketmaster.com.

Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” this comedy of the London and Broadway stages centers around cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” Madame Arcati. Now through Sun. Meadow Brook Theatre (on the campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook, Rochester. mbtheatre.com.

FRIDAY

“Apple Season,” Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s professional theatre with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights, presents this Michigan premiere by E. M. Lewis. See what happens when Lissie’s father dies and she returns to her family’s apple orchard after escaping from there with her brother Roger many years before. $22. Fri. through Feb. 23, 2020. 410 W. Huron, Ann Arbor. (734) 635-8450 or theatreNOVA.org.

COMEDY

THURSDAY, FRIDAY

Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle, featuring Erica Rhodes. Also, Steve Hansen and Wes Ward. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 6:30 and 9 p.m. (doors open) Fri. Must be at least 18 years of age to attend. 310 S. Troy, Royal Oak. (248) 532-9900.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, featuring Joe DeVito. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.; 7:30, 10 p.m. Fri., Sat. $10-$16. 212 S. Fourth, Ann Arbor. (734) 996-9080, aacomedy.com.

One Night Stan’s Comedy Club, featuring Kevin Downey Jr. and Ben Marcotte. Aaron White will be the emcee. 7:30 p.m. Thurs., 7 p.m. Fri.; 7, 9:15 p.m. Sat. $10, $16. 4761 Highland, Waterford Township. onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

MUSEUMS

“Detroit Collects: Selections of African American Art from Private Collections,” features 60 works of art in various media — paintings, sculptures, photography and more. The works have been created by well-known artists. Free with general admission, which is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. (Through March 1); Also, every Fri., take “The Big Picture Guided Tour” of the DIA. Tours depart from the Great Hall at 6 p.m. Free with general admission, which is no cost for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-7900 or dia.org.

“100-Year History of Orchestra Hall,” new in the Robert and Mary Ann Bury Community Gallery, this exhibit showcases Orchestra Hall’s legacy which goes beyond its legendary acoustics or the roster of names that have graced its stage. Now through April 26, 2020. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues, Wed., Fri.; 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., and 1-5 p.m. Sun. Admission: $6-$10, free for Detroit Historical Society members and children younger than 6. Parking in the museum lot is $9. Detroit Historical Museum, 5401 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 833-1805 or detroithistorical.org.

“Ruth Adler Schnee: Modern Designs for Living,” this new retrospective exhibition presents the work of Detroit textile and interior designer Ruth Adler Schnee. As an innovator who is still practicing at 96, her seven-decade career shaped the look and feel of mid-century modern interiors. Schnee was one of the first women to graduate from Cranbrook Academy of Art in 1946, and this exhibition aims to highlight the contributions she made as part of the mid-century modern movement. (Through March 15) 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3320 or cranbrookartmuseum.org.

“Queen: From the Collection of CCH Pounder,” this new exhibit features sculptures, paintings and mixed media works by such artists as Harmonia Rosales, Betye and Alison Saar, and Kehinde Wiley. Emmy-nominated “NCIS: New Orleans” actress CCH Pounder has talents that extend into the world of art collecting, also. Pounder has selected pieces from her collection that focus on black women through feminine beauty, identity and power. (Through April 5) Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Midtown Detroit. thewright.org.

“For the Record: Artists on Vinyl,” an exhibit featuring more than 100 designs, many of which are paired with original artworks by the same artists taken from the permanent collection of Cranbrook Art Museum. Hours for museum: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Closed Mon. Admission: $10 adults, $8 seniors (65 and older), $6 students with I.D. Free for members and children 12 and younger. (Through April 19) Cranbrook Art Museum, 39221 Woodward, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 645-3323, artmuseum@cranbrook.edu.

“Personal to Political” Exhibit, members of the Paulson Fontaine Press, which includes renowned African-American artists, including Kerry James Marshall, address issues of self, identity and politics through their work. Paulson Fontaine Press specializes in limited-edition intaglio prints. Since 1997, Paulson Fontaine Press has published more than 500 editions with over 45 artists, including Tauba Auerbach, Ross Bleckner, Spencer Finch, Isca Greenfield-Sanders, the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, Kerry James Marshall and Martin Puryear. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. (Through April 15). $8, $5 seniors (62-plus) and youth 3-12 years of age, free for members and children younger than 3. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren, Detroit. (313) 494-5800 or thewright.org.

Robolights Detroit at MOCAD, this light display was created by artist Kenny Irwin Jr. for the lawn of Mike Kelley’s Mobile Homestead at MOCAD. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., Fri. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Sun. (through May 3) 4454 Woodward, Midtown Detroit. (313) 832-6622 or mocadetroit.org.

GALLERIES

FRIDAY

Debut Solo Exhibitons, in the main gallery, Nick Doyle will present Paved Paradise, the artists’ latest investigation into American iconography and masculine idealism. The side gallery will feature Mike Cloud & John Riepenhoff, a collaborative installation comprising paintings by Cloud installed within Riepenhoff’s ongoing sculpture series entitled “Handler.” (Through Feb. 22) Reyes, Finn, 1500 Trumbull, Detroit. (248) 839-5342. reyesfinn.com.

SUNDAY

Detroit Artists in Group Show, nine of the city’s artists come together to stage a group show of paintings and sculpture in an exhibition titled “Natural/Automatic.” Other highlights will include huge moving, magical, metal animal sculptures that ride bicycles that were created by Juan Martinez, who was named a 2017 Kresge Arts in Detroit fellow. An artist talk will be led in the gallery by Mike Ross at 1 p.m. Feb. 9. (Through Feb. 13) Janice Charach Gallery (inside the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit), 6600 W. Maple, West Bloomfield Township. (248) 432-5579 or charachgallery.org.

ETC.

SATURDAY

Shiver on the River, sponsored by Friends of the Detroit River, this Ecology Family Fun Fair will feature many exhibits and activities, including caricatures, a children’s magician and ice carving demonstrations. Activities will be held at various locations on Belle Isle. Among them are the aquarium and the nature center (both from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), the Coast Guard Station (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), the conservatory (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), and Dossin Great Lakes Museum (11 a.m.-4 p.m.). Belle Isle, Jefferson at the foot of E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (734) 288-3889 or river@detroitriver.org.

Wild Winter Saturday, an annual series of winter-themed events, featuring zoo keeper talks, arts and crafts, games and educational experiences. Free with zoo admission. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 8450 W. 10 Mile at Woodward, Royal Oak. Detroitzoo.org.

SUNDAY

Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and Justine Simmons Booksigning, a promotion of their new book, “Old School Love: And Why It Works.” Hosted by Source Booksellers, the event will be highlighted by conversation, a Q&A, and book signing. 2 p.m. Sun. Detroit Public Library Main Branch, 5201 Woodward, Detroit. Also, the two will be at the Michigan Theater, an event being hosted by Nicola’s Books. 7:30 p.m. Sun. 603 E. Liberty, Ann Arbor. michtheater.org/revrun.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

