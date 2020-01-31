Big 3: Top events in Metro Detroit Saturday and Sunday
1. Shiver on the River on Belle Isle: Enjoy a family-friendly, fun-filled day on Belle Isle that has entertainment mixed with useful information. Start at the Belle Isle Casino with fun for kids, ice sculptures and a ice rescue demonstration from the Coast Guard Station, plus refreshments, exhibits and crafts. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Free. Casino Way, Belle Isle, Detroit. detroitriver.org.
2. "A Bronx Tail" at Fisher Theatre: See one of the final performances of this Broadway hit as it wraps up a multi-date run in Detroit. Based on the life story of Oscar-nominated actor Chazz Palminteri, the production was created by him along with Robert DeNiro, Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo. 8 p.m. Sat. and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sun. $39 and up. 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. (313) 872-1000 ext. 0 or broadwayindetroit.com.
3. Handmade Detroit at Majestic Theatre: Give your love a handmade Valentine's gift this year, found at this annual indie market, which focuses on unique, sustainable goods. Noon Sun. $1 admission. $15 for a make-and-take wristband. 4140 Woodward, Detroit. majesticdetroit.com.
Melody Baetens
